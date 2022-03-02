AWS, Alibaba and Microsoft Lead the APAC Cloud Market; Tencent, Google and Baidu are in the Chasing Pack

APAC revenues from cloud infrastructure services reached almost $17 billion in Q4 and are growing at over 40% per year. Public IaaS is by far the largest segment in the region, followed by public PaaS and managed private cloud services. Public PaaS has the highest growth rate in the quarter, thanks to particularly strong growth in database and IoT-oriented services. The APAC region now accounts for a third of the worldwide market and continues to grow much more rapidly than either the North American or EMEA regional markets. While all APAC sub-regions are growing strongly, it is South & Southeast Asia that has the highest growth rate, thanks in large part to India. China is by far the largest country market in the region followed by Japan, India, South Korea, Australia and Hong Kong.

"China remains a unique market that is dominated by local companies, while in the rest of the APAC region there is strong competition between the global cloud providers, with some local companies also challenging for business in their home countries," said John Dinsdale, a Chief Analyst at Synergy Research Group. "The challenge for local players is that in most respects cloud is a truly global market, requiring global presence, leading edge technology, strong brand name and credibility, extremely deep pockets and a long-term focus. While local cloud companies or smaller regional players can continue to grow revenues by maintaining a tight focus on their home markets or on well-defined user groups or use applications, the leading global cloud providers will continue to aggressively grow both their geographic footprint and their international revenues."

