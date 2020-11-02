AWS Marketplace Sponsors New E-book - SANS Practical Guide to Security in the AWS Cloud

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SANS is excited to introduce the SANS Practical Guide to Security in the AWS Cloud. This e-book contains a collection of technical resources that security practitioners can use to arm themselves with the foundational knowledge required for starting and building their cloud security road map. The Practical Guide to Security in the AWS Cloud features a foreword written by SANS Cloud Security curriculum lead and expert Frank Kim, followed by chapters written by various SANS instructors and AWS experts, and a conclusion by Sounil Yu, creator of the Cyber Defense Matrix.

The e-book consists of technical papers organized into the following sections:

Section 1: Automating Compliance and Securing Data and Applications in AWS

Section 2: Enhancing Protection of Applications, Devices, and Networks

Section 3: Improving Visibility, Threat Detection, and Investigations in AWS

Section 4: Solution Guidance in AWS

Section 5: Prioritizing Security Controls in AWS

"The cloud offers tremendous opportunities for enterprises to greatly accelerate their business, but it's important to know how to operate safely in the cloud. You wouldn't want to drive a car very fast if it had no brakes. Like the gas and brake pedal in a car, the insights in this book will enable the security practitioner to be a close partner with the business so that they can move even faster together." Sounil Yu, Creator of the Cyber Defense Matrix and CISO-in-Residence, YL Ventures

"This book provides you with a comprehensive collection of technical resources that you can use to arm yourself with the foundational knowledge required in today's cloud-first world. Taken together, these resources model the whole life cycle of security, touching on aspects of the functions of the NIST Cybersecurity Framework, including Identify, Protect, Detect and Respond. This collection is a good place to start if you're looking to build out your cloud security knowledge base, because the technical detail provided in these reports and guides will enable you to start crafting a technical road map for your organization's transition to the cloud," says SANS Fellow Frank Kim.

About SANS Institute

The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. Today, SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cyber security training and certification to professionals in government and commercial institutions world-wide. Renowned SANS instructors teach more than 60 courses at in-person and virtual cyber security training events and on demand. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates practitioner skills through more than 35 hands-on, technical certifications in cyber security. The SANS Technology Institute, a regionally accredited independent subsidiary, offers a master's degree, graduate certificates, and an undergraduate certificate in cyber security. SANS Security Awareness, a division of SANS, provides organizations with a complete and comprehensive security awareness solution, enabling them to easily and effectively manage their "human" cybersecurity risk. SANS also delivers a wide variety of free resources to the InfoSec community, including consensus projects, research reports, webcasts, podcasts, and newsletters; it also operates the internet's early warning system—the Internet Storm Center. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners, representing varied global organizations from corporations to universities, working together to support and educate the global information security community. (https://www.sans.org)

SOURCE SANS Institute

Related Links

www.sans.org

