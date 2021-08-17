AXA XL adds pollution insurance underwriters in the US; promotes environmental claims leader

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL, the property & casualty and specialty risk division of AXA, expands regional underwriting capabilities with the addition of senior environmental underwriters –Lindsay Judd, Jay Kao, Angela Case and Igor Pavlo. AXA XL also announced the promotion of Jeffrey Anastasio to lead its Environmental Claims team in North America.

According to MaryAnn Susavidge, Chief Underwriting Officer for AXA XL's Environmental insurance business, "The Environmental insurance market continues to show growth opportunities, largely driven by increased construction and M&A activities. Companies looking to minimize their potential environmental liabilities find that pollution insurance is an effective risk management option. We're excited to welcome the added experience and enthusiasm that Jay, Lindsay, Angela and Igor bring to the team as we keep pace with our clients' environmental risks management needs."

"We're equally excited to see colleagues like Jeff step up to new opportunities," said Ms. Susavidge. "Given his experience and technical expertise, Jeff, along with his team of dedicated environmental claims specialists, is invaluable helping our clients manage and control costs associated with pollution claims."

Previously an environmental claims manager, Mr. Anastasio brings more than 14 years of claims management experience, having worked on AXA XL's environmental claims team since 2015. He assumes the role previously held by Kimberly MacDonald who was recently promoted to AXA XL's Head of Specialty Claims in the Americas.

AXA XL's newest senior environmental underwriters include:

Lindsay Judd in San Francisco . Ms. Judd brings more than 14 years of pollution insurance experience. She's held underwriting positions at Zurich and Chubb where she addressed the complex environmental risks in the real estate, municipality, hospital, biotech, manufacturing, and mergers and acquisitions industries. Prior to entering the insurance industry, she was the Director of Finance at a Brownfield Redevelopment firm, and provided environmental due diligence, regulatory and legal framework, and financial resources for those projects.





. Ms. Judd brings more than 14 years of pollution insurance experience. She's held underwriting positions at and Chubb where she addressed the complex environmental risks in the real estate, municipality, hospital, biotech, manufacturing, and mergers and acquisitions industries. Prior to entering the insurance industry, she was the Director of Finance at a Brownfield Redevelopment firm, and provided environmental due diligence, regulatory and legal framework, and financial resources for those projects. Jay Kao in Los Angeles . Mr. Kao spent the last seven years as a senior environmental underwriter at Chubb, providing businesses with Site Pollution and Contractors Pollution insurance coverage. Prior to entering the insurance industry, he was a scientist for an environmental consulting firm.





Mr. Kao spent the last seven years as a senior environmental underwriter at Chubb, providing businesses with Site Pollution and Contractors Pollution insurance coverage. Prior to entering the insurance industry, he was a scientist for an environmental consulting firm. Angela Case in Denver . With more than a decade of environmental underwriting experience honed at positions with WestCongress Insurance Services, Tokio Marine and Zurich , Ms. Case will address the multi-line P&C insurance needs of environmental businesses, such as recyclers, hazmat transporters, environmental contractors, consultants, and others.





. With more than a decade of environmental underwriting experience honed at positions with WestCongress Insurance Services, Tokio Marine and , Ms. Case will address the multi-line P&C insurance needs of environmental businesses, such as recyclers, hazmat transporters, environmental contractors, consultants, and others. Igor Pavlo in Exton, Pennsylvania . Mr. Pavlo brings more than eight years of underwriting experience helping environmental businesses address their P&C insurance needs, most recently with Berkley Environmental. Mr. Pavlo is also a Marine Corp veteran.

AXA XL's Environmental insurance business helped build today's environmental insurance market. Nearly three decades later, the team is still making strides, developing new pollution insurance products, finding new ways to address business' environmental risks and delivering products and service via an integrated approach taken by dedicated underwriting, risk consulting and claims handling teams.

