AXA XL Announces 2019 Global Day of Giving

HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL, the P&C and specialty risk division of AXA SA ("AXA"), today announced that colleagues in AXA XL offices around the world will participate in its annual Global Day of Giving on Friday, May 10, 2019.

The Global Day of Giving, which complements the broader AXA Hearts in Action volunteering program, is an AXA XL employee volunteer day dedicated to supporting the communities in which the division has a presence.

Since the inception of the Global Day of Giving in 2006, AXA XL colleagues have performed more than 330,000 hours of community service for hundreds of non-profit organizations worldwide.

AXA XL CEO Greg Hendrick, who for the third consecutive year will be volunteering in his hometown of Wilton, Connecticut for A Better Chance ("ABC") - a non-profit that provides residential, social and financial support to talented students from disadvantaged inner city areas, said: "This organization is transforming the lives of academically gifted students from disadvantaged neighborhoods who have earned four-year scholarships to attend high school away from home. It's amazing how ABC and other non-profits around the world make such a significant impact in their communities with limited resources. Having seen firsthand the joy that our efforts on Global Day of Giving bring to non-profits and their beneficiaries, I'm looking forward to once again joining my AXA XL colleagues in investing our time and energy in such worthy causes."

The ABC undertaking will be one of more than 300 diverse projects taking place in approximately 70 locations around the world. Other projects planned for the Global Day of Giving include:

Australia: In Melbourne, colleagues will spend the day cleaning, repairing, and sorting baby items, which have been donated to benefit families in need.

Bermuda: Colleagues will participate in projects from the east to the west end of the island involving a range of activities such as restoring historic sites to organizing a local food bank and preparing meals for the elderly and others in need.

China: In Shanghai, colleagues will spend time at a large health care center for disabled orphaned and abandoned children and will assist with organizing donated items such as baby supplies, toys etc.

France: In Le Mans, colleagues will be organizing a photography exhibition for sick and disabled children.

India: In Bangalore, colleagues will support people with physical disabilities by decorating and making cushions and belts for wheelchairs as well as revamping a rehabilitation center.

Ireland: In Dublin, some colleagues will paint a sports hall at the Dublin YMCA while others will spruce up a temporary accommodation for homeless young people between the ages of 18 and 26 years.

Singapore: Colleagues will prepare, cook, and pack food for disadvantaged people in Singapore including the elderly, disabled, and low income families.

Spain: In Madrid, more than 90 colleagues will be supporting children who have physical or intellectual disabilities. Volunteers will be involved in a variety of workshops to help the children develop motor and social awareness skills such as carpentry, gardening, stamp/printing workshops, and floristry.

UK: Colleagues in London, including three members of AXA XL's Leadership Team, will be facilitating a workshop focused on employability skills for 60 students from East London schools. The aim is for students to gain insight into the world of insurance and volunteers will share examples of their own career paths.

US: In New York, AXA XL attorneys will be assisting and guiding low-income clients, who have been victims of abuse, through the divorce process. On the West Coast, colleagues in Los Angeles will be working to preserve and protect one of the last standing wetland ecosystems in Southern California.

