AXA XL Announces 2019 US Edition of Prestigious Student Art Competition: AXA Art Prize

NEW YORK, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the success of last year's launch in the US, the AXA Art Prize returns in 2019. With a First Prize of $10,000, and a selection juries comprising world class talent, the AXA Art Prize has quickly become the premier student art competitions in the nation.

Developed in partnership with the New York Academy of Art, the AXA Art Prize, previously known as the XL Catlin Art Prize, is open to figurative paintings, drawings and prints created by undergraduate and graduate art students. The Prize's focus reflects the reemergence of figurative art in the contemporary art world.

Last year the Prize received over 700 submissions and first place was ultimately awarded to an undergraduate student from the Maryland Institute College of Art, Monica Ikegwu, by 2018 Prize Jurors Nicole Eisenman, Eric Fischl and Amy Sherald. The 2018 AXA Art Prize Exhibition was visited by thousands of art lovers across the nation and the shortlisted artists, ranging in age from 19 to 27, hailed from four different countries and 19 states across the US.

Jennifer Schipf, Global Practice Leader – Art, said "In the first year of the Prize in North America, the hundreds of submissions we received demonstrated the incredible depth of talent among art students in the United States. AXA XL is proud to continue our tradition of supporting emerging artists."

Submissions for the Prize are first reviewed by regional jurors from the Prize's Strategic Advisory Board of 34 major art schools and programs in the US, including the Rhode Island School of Design (RISD), Columbia University School of Arts, California Institute of the Arts (CalArts), the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, Pratt Institute and Bard College. An Exhibition Jury comprised of Ian Alteveer, Curator at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Massimiliano Gioni, Artistic Director of the New Museum, Jennie Goldstein, Assistant Curator at the Whitney Museum, and Cara Manes, Assistant Curator at the Museum of Modern Art, will choose 40 artworks from the regional selections.

These 40-shortlisted works, the AXA Art Prize Exhibition, will go on tour in Fall 2019

The San Francisco Art Institute ( September 6 – October 6 )

( – ) Gray Art Galleries in Chicago ( October 24 – 30)

( – 30) The New York Academy of Art ( November 18 – 22)

In New York, a Prize Jury of artists Sanford Biggers, Will Cotton, John Currin and Tschabalala Self will select the winner and runner up, who are awarded $10,000 and $5,000, respectively. The touring exhibition will be accompanied by an illustrated catalogue.

Follow the AXA Art Prize on Instagram and on Facebook.

Follow AXA XL on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

ABOUT AXA XL[1] AXA XL1 provides insurance and risk management products and services for mid-sized companies through to large multinationals, and reinsurance solutions to insurance companies globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com ABOUT AXA XL1 INSURANCE AXA XL1 Insurance offers property, casualty, professional, financial lines and specialty insurance solutions to mid-sized companies through to large multinationals globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com ABOUT THE NEW YORK ACADEMY OF ART Founded in 1982 by artists, scholars and patrons of the arts, including Andy Warhol, the New York Academy of Art is a not-for-profit education and cultural institution which combines intensive technical training in drawing, painting and sculpture with active critical discourse. Academy students are taught traditional methods and techniques and encouraged to use these skills to make vital contemporary art. Through major exhibitions, a lively speaker series, and an ambitious educational program, the Academy serves as a creative and intellectual center for all artists dedicated to highly skilled, conceptually aware figurative and representational art.

1AXA XL is a division of AXA Group providing products and services through four business groups: AXA XL Insurance, AXA XL Reinsurance, AXA XL Art & Lifestyle and AXA XL Risk Consulting. The integration project related to the activities of AXA Corporate Solutions, AXA Matrix, AXA Art and XL Catlin will be subject to legal and social validations prior to its implementation

SOURCE AXA XL

Related Links

https://axaxl.com

