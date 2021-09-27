AXA XL Insurance appoints Jeremy Gittler as Head of Cyber and Technology for the Americas

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL Insurance announced Jeremy Gittler as Head of Cyber and Technology for the Americas, based in New York. In his new role, Mr. Gittler will manage AXA XL's cyber portfolio and will develop the regional underwriting strategy and product innovation in the Americas.

"Jeremy has demonstrated exceptional leadership managing the cyber claims team at AXA XL for the last 9 years and is well equipped to lead our cyber team in the Americas region," notes David Grigg, Chief Underwriting Officer for Professional Lines & Cyber in the Americas. "With his background in claims, Jeremy brings a unique perspective to the risks our clients face, and he is widely recognized by our brokers and clients for his thought leadership in the cyber insurance industry."

"At AXA XL, our cyber team is committed to working with our brokers and clients, in addition to regulators, law enforcement, cyber security professionals and others, to find appropriate protections and risk mitigation/reduction strategies to meet the evolving cyber insurance landscape," Mr. Grigg continued.

Mr. Gittler has over 15 years of cyber claims experience, most recently as the Practice Leader and Head of Cyber Claims in the Americas region for AXA XL. Prior to joining AXA XL in 2012, Mr. Gittler served as a Senior Complex Claim Director for cyber and technology at AIG. Before entering the insurance industry, he practiced law at Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP for nearly 7 years. Mr. Gittler received his J.D. from Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law and graduated with honours from Emory University.

