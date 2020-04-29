AXA XL's North America Construction business announces changes and addition to Builders Risk insurance team

NEW YORK, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To sharpen specialized service to clients, AXA XL's North America Construction team has made some changes, including the realignment of its Builders Risk team around specific product segments, the addition of Joe DiRubbo as Underwriting Manager and the promotion of Kevin Furlow to lead its Construction Property Risk engineering team.

According to Joe Vierling, head of AXA XL's Builders Risk profit center, "We are restructuring our team to take a product specific approach that will give our brokers and clients quick access to a dedicated team of specialists to meet their Construction property insurance needs. To help, we're pleased to welcome someone with Joe's technical and industry experience to add to our base of expertise in Project Specific Builders Risk insurance."

Mr. DiRubbo joins AXA XL from Swiss Re Corporate Solutions where he spent more than 20 years dedicated to addressing large engineering and construction (E&C) risk. Prior to joining Swiss Re, Mr. DiRubbo worked with Chubb, Quanta, Ace, and Arch Insurance companies.

In addition to AXA XL's Project Specific Builders Risk business, the team has also aligned under three product segments:

Master Builders Risk led by Kristen Hoskinson . Ms. Hoskinson will assist contractors, owners and developers looking to combine multiple projects under one Builders Risk insurance policy.

led by . Ms. Hoskinson will assist contractors, owners and developers looking to combine multiple projects under one Builders Risk insurance policy. Energy Construction led by Chris Fancher . Mr. Fancher will focus his attention on clients with energy-related Builders Risk needs including coverages for refineries and power generation projects.

led by . Mr. Fancher will focus his attention on clients with energy-related Builders Risk needs including coverages for refineries and power generation projects. Completed Civil Works led by Paul Getz . Mr. Getz's team will focus on providing insurance coverage against losses or damages to civil engineering structures after their completion such as highways, roads, bridges, tunnels, dams and other infrastructure projects.

In addition to this re-alignment, AXA XL also announced the promotion of Kevin Furlow to the position of Construction Property Risk Engineering Manager, effective May 1, 2020. Mr. Furlow replaces Robert Storey who is retiring. Bob has been our Property Risk Engineering Manager for over 6 years and has done an outstanding job of leading our Builders Risk Engineering team. Commenting on the promotion, Mr. Vierling said: "Kevin has done an outstanding job through a variety of speaking engagements and thought leadership opportunities to help raise awareness of construction property loss prevention issues."

AXA XL's North America Construction insurance business includes dedicated construction underwriters providing primary and excess casualty, professional liability, builders risk, wrap ups, subcontractor default, and pollution insurance, accompanied by risk engineering services to help clients' loss prevention and safety efforts and construction claims expertise.

ABOUT AXA XL

AXA XL, the property & casualty and specialty risk division of AXA, provides insurance and risk management products and services for mid-sized companies through to large multinationals, and reinsurance solutions to insurance companies globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com

ABOUT AXA XL INSURANCE

AXA XL Insurance offers property, casualty, professional, financial lines and specialty insurance solutions to mid-sized companies through to large multinationals globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com

