Axalta and NAPA launch Montana Big Sky Low VOC System for the Canadian Refinish Market

GLEN MILLS, Pa., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Axalta (NYSE : AXTA ) today announced the launch of Montana Big Sky™ Low VOC Basecoat during XPO Vente 2018, the annual NAPA trade show being held at the Palais des Congrès de Montréal on September 5 and 6, 2018.

Montana Big Sky Low VOC Basecoat is a new 3.5 lbs/gal (420 grams/liter) VOC-compliant refinish coating introduced in Canada and available only from NAPA and CMAX stores. The new basecoat is formulated to deliver superior performance, very good coverage, and excellent colour matching capability. The complete product system includes undercoats, colourants, clearcoats, solvents and accessory items to meet a wide variety of automotive refinishing needs.

A full suite of visual and electronic colour tools are available to make color matching quick and easy. A selection of 3,618 color swatches in chromatic sequence provide a visual reference to help choose just the right colour for the job. The Acquire™ RX Spectrophotometer colour measurement instrument is designed to be used directly on a vehicle or part to obtain the correct colour match and then transmit that reading into the user-friendly formula retrieval system.

The NAPA XPO Sale is a large-scale annual event where industry suppliers come together with the common goal of promoting the benefits of doing business with NAPA to installers and collision repair facilities. Whether you are a NAPA store owner or manager, or work in the collision repair industry, visit booth #232 to discuss your needs with our coatings experts and find out how Montana Big Sky can help your business become even more successful.

To learn more about Montana Big Sky Low VOC Basecoat, visit: http://www.axaltacs.com/bigskylv_ca/en_CA.html

About NAPA Canada



NAPA Canada, a subsidiary of UAP Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of GPC, is a Canadian leader in the distribution, merchandising and remanufacturing of automotive parts and replacement accessories for cars, trucks and heavy vehicles. The company has approximately 4,000 employees and operates over 700 locations.

About Axalta



Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 14,000 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit axalta.com and follow us @axalta on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact



Janine Little



610.358.4951



Janine.little@axalta.com



axaltacoatingsystems.com

SOURCE Axalta

Related Links

http://www.axalta.com

