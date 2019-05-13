Axalta announces new distributor for industrial wood coatings in the Carolinas' region

HIGH POINT, N.C., May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, announced an exciting new partnership with Palmetto Paint Specialties, a leading distributor for the automotive and industrial coatings markets in the Carolinas' region. In the partnership with Axalta, Palmetto Paint will stock products from a variety of technologies that include lacquers, catalyzed coatings, UV curables, stains, glazes, and dyes for the industrial wood market.

"We are delighted to partner with Palmetto Paint Specialties for the industrial wood coatings market. Customers in these markets will benefit from a network of a local dealer, fast order fulfilment from stock, and excellent after-sales service," said Wade Arnold, Vice President of Industrial Wood Coatings for Axalta.

"We pride ourselves on customer service and delivering the best service in the industry to a wide array of customers," said Tommy Hotchkiss, Operations Manager at Palmetto Paint Specialties. "Palmetto Paint Specialties got its start in the automotive and industrial markets, offering many products for each. Palmetto is now stepping into the wood coatings side and expect to bring the same customer service and dependability our existing customers have grown to expect."

"Axalta is confident that the strong and experienced team at Palmetto Paint Specialties will help our Wood customers in the South Carolina region to obtain maximum value from our high-quality offerings," said Carl Gaynor, Marketing Director of Axalta.

Axalta provides innovative coating technologies to our world-class distribution partners. We also ensure our partners' success through dedicated training in addition to comprehensive marketing and sales support. Our coatings provide durability and rich color to applications such cabinetry, furniture, millwork, etc.

For more information on Axalta industrial wood coatings, please visit www.axaltawoodcoatings.com.

For more information on Palmetto Paint Specialties, please visit www.palmettopaintspecialties.com.

About Axalta

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 14,000 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit axalta.com and follow us @Axalta on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

