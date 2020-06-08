Axalta Expands Industrial Product Portfolio with Launch of Strenex™ Productive Coatings in North America

PHILADELPHIA, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, today launched its Strenex industrial product line for general industrial, construction, and fabrication. Strenex expands the Company's Industrial portfolio and enables entry into the light and medium industrial markets throughout North America.

"Axalta is committed to continuous innovation and developing products that meet the high standards that customers expect from us," said Dave Heflin, Axalta's Vice President, Global Industrial Liquid Coatings. "Strenex balances the demands of corrosion-resistance, aesthetic appeal and environmental constraints to meet the most challenging production environments and application conditions. These new products also are designed to deliver fast drying times and ease-of-application, which provides the opportunity for our customers to become more productive and efficient. We are excited about the value these products will bring to customers and the opportunity to enter this growing market."

The Strenex family of products includes waterborne and solventborne single-component alkyd and acrylic products, as well as solventborne urethanes. The offering has a selection of fit-for-purpose fast-drying primers and direct-to-metal (DTM) topcoats that allows users to reduce production times and costs. The 120- and 220-series primers offer steel fabricators and painters' options that meet industry standards for performance at multiple Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) levels, including zero-VOC. The 602-series DTM urethane product line provides high-film build properties with sag resistance up to 12 mils in a single coat.

To view the full array of launch materials and to learn more about Strenex Productive Coatings, visit www.axalta.us/industrial.

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 14,000 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit axalta.com and follow us @Axalta on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

