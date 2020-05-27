Axalta Launches Color Retrieval Software Enhancement with 3D Modeling

GLEN MILLS, Pa., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, today announced the launch of Advanced Color Proofing, the latest enhancement to their proprietary color retrieval software, ColorNet.

"Advanced Color Proofing allows collision customers to view paint colors and digitally rotate them on 3D vehicle renderings to determine color match and blendability across panels," said Troy Weaver, Vice President of Axalta, Global Refinish. "Advanced Color Proofing reduces the need to paint multiple test panels to achieve the desired appearance, which saves time and materials and maximizes productivity in the body shop."

"We are dedicated to making color formula retrieval and match as accurate and easy as possible for collision centers," continued Weaver. "By adding Advanced Color Proofing to ColorNet, we are extending our software platform to include 3D modeling, which will transform how color blendability is determined and enhance the user experience for our customers."

Axalta is an industry leader in refinish color match technology. In addition to ColorNet, Axalta offers a range of innovative color tools, including its award-winning Acquire™ Quantum EFX spectrophotometer, that are developed with advanced technology to help customers maximize efficiency and profitability.

About ColorNet

ColorNet is a user-friendly software platform that helps make color formula retrieval and reporting quicker and easier. ColorNet gives users access to a comprehensive library of color formulas and integrates with Axalta's entire suite of color tools. All ColorNet data is stored securely on the web, and color formulas are automatically updated on a regular basis, ensuring shops have immediate access to the latest evolvements in color.

About Axalta

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful, and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity, and prolong the life of the materials we coat. With 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 14,000 people of Axalta continue to find ways to better serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries every day with the finest coatings, application systems, and technology. For more information, visit axalta.com and follow us @axalta on Twitter and LinkedIn.

