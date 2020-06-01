Axalta Launches New Industrial Powder Coating Product Collection in Mexico

"We are excited to bring this innovative and sustainable new product collection to our customers in Mexico," said Isabel Alanís, Director of Powder Coatings, Axalta Mexico. "In addition to the important environmental attributes, Alesta BE+ also delivers superior corrosion protection on metal, which offers end-users the long-term benefits of a product that looks good and lasts."

Axalta is committed to minimizing its global environmental impact across the entire spectrum of its business activities. Alesta BE+ products are manufactured without the use of heavy metals and use a Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) free technology. Beyond manufacturing, the company's research and development activities are focused on ways to offer increasingly sustainable products and application technologies that provide productivity benefits for its customers.

About Axalta

Axalta is a leading global company focused exclusively on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful, and sustainable solutions. From OEM light vehicles, commercial vehicles and finishing applications, to electric motors, buildings and pipes, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity, and allow the materials we cover to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, Axalta's 14,000 people continue to find ways to better serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries every day with the best coatings, application systems and technology. For more information, visit axalta.mx and follow @AxaltaLATAM on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

