Axalta Making a SPLASH with New Sponsorship of the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars

"Axalta is pleased to be partnering with such an iconic brand and organization as the Jacksonville Jaguars," said Steven R. Markevich, Axalta Executive Vice President. "This partnership exemplifies the highest quality from both arenas – the Jaguars putting a quality team on the field every week and Axalta using only the highest quality products with the Jaguars and the TIAA Bank Field. We also look forward to working with the City of Jacksonville and with our many customers located in the greater Jacksonville area."

Axalta's line up coatings include Imron coatings for the marine sector, a full line of Industrial coatings for architectural applications as well as Transportation coatings for any type of vehicle that moves people or goods. Each Axalta product provides excellent resistance to weathering, humidity, chemicals and abrasion while maintaining brilliant color.

In addition to the Axalta Spas, under the agreement Axalta will partner with the Jaguars on a Jacksonville mural project on TIAA Bank Field's exterior.

"The north end zone spas are one of TIAA Bank Field's most recognizable features worldwide," said Scott Massey, Jaguars senior vice president of corporate partnerships. "With that in mind, it's fitting to welcome a global brand like Axalta to the Jaguars family of corporate partners in such a unique partnership. We're eager work with them on beautifying our stadium, both inside and out."

About Axalta

Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable coatings solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, building facades and other industrial applications, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enhance durability. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the 14,000 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information, visit axalta.com and follow us @axalta on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About the Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars are a professional football team, one of 32 member clubs of the National Football League (NFL), aligned in the South Division of the American Football Conference (AFC). Founded on Nov. 30, 1993, the team began play as an expansion team in 1995 and is in its 24th season of competition in 2018. The team is owned by Shahid Khan, who purchased the franchise in January 2012. The club plays its home games at TIAA Bank Field, located near the St. Johns River in downtown Jacksonville, Fla. Since their inaugural season in 1995, the Jaguars have won three division titles and made seven playoff appearances, playing in 14 postseason games. The Jaguars were AFC South champions in 2017 and won two playoff games en route to their third AFC Championship game appearance.

