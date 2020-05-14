Axalta Manufactures and Donates Hand Sanitizer for Local Community in Mexico.

"The safety and health of employees, their families and our local communities is our main priority," said Daniel Salcido, Axalta's President of Latin America North. "Employees at our Tlalnepantla plant worked with pride to quickly and safely shift manufacturing so we could keep each other healthy, support healthcare professionals and first responders and help our local communities in this time of need."

"Several Axalta plants in Latin America, Europe, and the United States have shifted production from paint to hand sanitizer to help meet the growing need of this product in countries around the globe," continued Salcido. "Axalta has already donated thousands of liters of hand sanitizer to support the local communities where our employees live, work and raise their families. We will continue to do our part for our customers, employees and all those on the front lines of this pandemic that are helping to keep us safe."

Axalta's Tlalnepantla team produced hand sanitizer that meets the World Health Organization's (WHO) standards. The donation was made to essential care centers located in the Municipality of Tlalnepantla, such as Jurisdicción Sanitaria de Tlalnepantla. These efforts complement Axalta's global support of coronavirus relief efforts which include, sending personal protective equipment (PPE) to hospitals in the United States, France, Belgium and Germany, and providing more than 5,000 seat covers to medical professionals who can use the seat covers in their own cars to reduce the risk of transmitting the coronavirus when they are visiting those diagnosed with the virus.

About Axalta

Axalta is a leading global company focused exclusively on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful, and sustainable solutions. From OEM light vehicles, commercial vehicles and finishing applications, to electric motors, buildings and pipes, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity, and allow the materials we cover to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, Axalta's 14,000 people continue to find ways to better serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries every day with the best coatings, application systems and technology. For more information, visit axalta.mx and follow @AxaltaLATAM on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

