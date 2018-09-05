Axalta North America Introduces Online Chat Support for Refinish Customers

GLEN MILLS, Pa., Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Axalta (NYSE : AXTA ) today announced the introduction of online chat support to provide refinish customers in North America with a convenient new option to reach customer care. Online chat allows customers to quickly reach a customer care agent who can provide color formula information, color match support, and product selection assistance on Axalta's leading refinish brands including Spies Hecker, Standox, and Cromax.

"A quality finish and an outstanding color match are extremely important to our customers," said Troy Weaver, Vice President, Axalta North America Refinish. "With online chat support, customers who have color questions or need product use and selection help can simply open an online chat session through their cell phone's browser or the shop's computer to get support quickly and efficiently."

Online chat is managed by Axalta's seasoned team of customer care agents. With over 20 years of experience on average, the team is comprised of color match and product experts who provide assistance to Axalta's customers at no charge.

Customers looking to access the online chat feature will find the chat button on the homepage of Axalta's customer website after logging in to axalta.us. Chat is available during business hours in North America.

About Axalta

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 14,000 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit axalta.com and follow us @axalta on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact Heidi Stilwell 610.358.5353 Heidi.stilwell@axalta.com axaltacoatingsystems.com

SOURCE Axalta

