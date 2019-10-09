'Axalta on Tour' Mobile Training Reaches Milestone 20,000 Automotive Refinish Workers in Latin America

TLALNEPANTLA, Mexico, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Axalta (NYSE: AXTA) celebrated reaching a milestone of 20,000 automotive refinish workers trained through the 'Axalta on Tour' program today, which brings free specialized training to body shops in Mexico and Latin America.

Since 2016, Axalta's experts have traveled through every corner of Mexico, Colombia and Argentina to train refinishers directly in their body shops and provide them with tools to maximize the use of the products, reduce time, and increase productivity.

"At Axalta, we put our customers first," said Daniel Salcido, President of Axalta Mexico and VP of Axalta Refinish Latin America. "We are very proud to have covered so much ground in the past few years helping to train refinisher customers and keep them current with the latest techniques, products and technologies. 'Axalta on Tour' gives us another opportunity to be close to customers, listen to their needs and offer support to help them grow their businesses. Their success is our success, and we are so fortunate to have the opportunity to be in the shop with our customers on a regular basis."

The program has provided customized training based on customers' needs and requirements in each market and broadens their knowledge on the most advanced repair techniques. Through these courses, participants learn about substrate preparation, how to avoid paint defects,

blend-in jobs, color matching and business management for body shops, among other topics. The agenda includes product demonstrations and application training using Axalta's leading refinish brands such as Spies Hecker® and Cromax™.

"We are proud to close another year of the 'Axalta on Tour' program with extraordinary participation. Strong demand and interest in this program motivates us to continue to make it better each year to help our customers deliver the best results at the lowest possible cost. We are proud of the success of this program and the benefits our customers realize as a result," said Karla Tortolero, Strategic Planning and Marketing Manager for Axalta Latin America.

Axalta reinforces its commitment to quality, innovation and customer service built up on more than 150 years of experience in the industry.

About Axalta

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 14,000 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information, visit Axalta.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @AxaltaLATAM

Axalta Coating Systems Industria Eléctrica 10, Tlalnepantla de Baz, Estado de México, www.axalta.mx Contacto: Julio Montiel KAM Extrategia, Comunicación y Medios julio.montiel@extrategia.com D +55 3611 0063, Ext. 250

SOURCE Axalta

Related Links

http://www.axalta.com

