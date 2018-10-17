Axalta Partners with Karma Automotive to Bring Innovative Color and Design to the 2018 SEMA Show

"We are thrilled to bring this stunning vehicle to the SEMA Show," said Axalta's North American Color Marketing Manager, Nancy Lockhart. "The Revero on display features a color named 'Corona Del Sol' which translates to 'crown of the sun.' It's a rich shade of red that really has to be seen to be believed."

"The Karma Revero is the world's most exclusive grand touring luxury electric vehicle and is as visually dynamic as it is exhilarating to drive," says Jim Taylor, Karma Automotive's Chief Revenue Officer. "Few cars in the world can match the stunning design, luxury and efficiency of the Revero. Our business and product plan is driven in part by collaborating with partners like Axalta whose expertise help us accelerate product development and differentiation."

See the Revero and all eight (8) Karma colors by visiting Axalta at the 2018 SEMA Show from October 30 to November 2, 2018.

Meet Karma Automotive and Karma Revero

Karma Automotive designs, engineers, assembles and markets luxury electric vehicles, all from its Southern California base of operations. Founded in 2014 and employing nearly 1,000 people worldwide, Karma Automotive is committed to elevating and growing the luxury mobility experience for its customers and draws on global relationships and technology partners to achieve this. Named Green Car Journal's 2018 Luxury Green Car of the Year, Karma Revero is a luxury electric vehicle powered by dual electric motors that embodies the company's goals of offering leading automotive design, technology, customization and an outstanding customer experience.

About Axalta

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 14,000 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit axalta.com and follow us @axalta on Twitter and LinkedIn.

