Axalta Reinforces its Environmental Commitment in Mexico

MICHOACAN, Mexico, Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, in partnership with Ducks Unlimited de Mexico (DUMAC) and the government of Michoacan, formally inaugurated two Waste Water Treatment Plants (WWTP) in key communities in Michoacán to counteract the problems of water pollution in Lake Cuitzeo, the second largest body of water in Mexico.

This joint project is part of Axalta and DUMAC'S partnership conservation program, which achieved in 2017-2018 the installation of 145 eco-technologies such as ecological dry toilets, solar heaters, and biodigesters in Sayula, Jalisco; Pénjamo, Guanajuato, and Cuitzeo, Michoacán. The project benefits the residents of the rural communities and contributed to the reduction of soil and water contamination for the conservation of natural resources on which people and wildlife depend.

"We are proud to work together with Ducks Unlimited on projects throughout Mexico that are aimed to protect and preserve the environment. This action reinforces Axalta's commitment with sustainability and to environmental stewardship as a core tenant of the company's mission," said Daniel Salcido, President of Axalta Latin America North and Vice President Refinish Axalta Latin America.

In a ceremony attended by the municipal presidents of Santa Ana Maya and Copándaro municipalities, Daniel Salcido, thanked the facilities granted by the different levels of government for the construction of the two plants, which will help provide a healthy environment for the population and animals of the area.

Both waste water treatment plants were designed considering the growth of the population for the next 20 years. The WWTPs will have a capacity of 2.0 and 1.0 liters per second for the San Rafael and Arumbaro projects respectively, thanks to a pre-treatment system where the solid sediment and large solids are retained. Subsequently, the water will pass to an upward-flowing anaerobic reactor where the organic waste is processed. Finally, the water is conducted to a system of artificial wetlands where nutrients are absorbed by aquatic vegetation.

Through this work it will be possible to provide a clean, healthy and adequate environment for the communities.

In 2019, Axalta and DUMAC will continue working on projects focused on the protection and preservation of the environment through actions that impact directly and positively in the communities. Axalta also works on projects throughout North America with Ducks Unlimited Inc. and Ducks Unlimited Canada.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta is a leading global company focused exclusively on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From OEM light vehicles, commercial vehicles and finishing applications to electric motors, buildings and pipes, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and allow the materials we cover to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, Axalta's 14,000 people continue to find ways to better serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries every day with the best coatings, application systems and technology.

About DUMAC

Ducks Unlimited of Mexico, better known as DUMAC, was established in 1974 as a non-profit organization focused on the conservation of wetlands used by the North American waterfowl populations in Mexico. Since its inception, it has restored and improved over 750,000 relevant hectares for waterfowl and other species dependent on wetlands and are also fundamental to sustaining the daily lives and economies of the people of Mexico.The mission that DUMAC shares with its sister organizations in the United States and Canada is "to preserve, restore and manage associated wetlands and habitats for North American water birds, and for the benefit of other people and wildlife."

