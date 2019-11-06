Axalta Releases 67th Annual Global Automotive Color Popularity Report

GLEN MILLS, Pa., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Axalta (NYSE: AXTA) today released its 67th annual Global Automotive Color Popularity Report which reveals the top three automotive colors as: White (38%), Black (19%), and Gray (13%). White has been the top automotive color worldwide since 2011.

This year, Silver dropped out of the top three colors in the world and 10% popularity represents the lowest level that color has had in more than a decade. The survey also showed that Gray is gaining popularity in all regions of the world. Still, these top four colors – White, Black, Gray, Silver – continue to dominate the automobile population, representing 80% of market share globally.

"We are pleased to release the 2019 Global Automotive Color Popularity Report," said Nancy Lockhart, Axalta Global Product Manager - Color. "After more than 65 years studying consumer preferences on automotive colors, we are truly the world leader in identifying trends and helping our customers deliver great cars in the best assortment of the most popular colors."

Regionally, automotive color preference has changed little in the past year, with one significant change. White declined by 1% in Europe and Gray increased 2%, which gave Gray the top spot in Europe for the first time ever.

"After the demand for Gray rose in the SUV sector last year in Europe, we saw 5% growth this year in the Compact/Sport sector. For the first time in Europe, the variety of natural to refined and sophisticated Gray surpassed White as the long-time favorite. Europeans have expressed their desire to use Gray to quieten the emotional noise in their lives and feel comforted by its presence," says Elke Dirks, Color Designer - Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Elsewhere, White continues to lead the market, with Asia recording a 1% increase in its popularity and having the widest popularity spread at 49%.

"China buyer preferences favor modern, sophisticated, and clean, making White an obvious choice," says Annie You, Color Designer - China.

North and South America continue to position White as the top color, but also have seen an increasing interest in Gray vehicles.

"While the top four neutral colors – White, Black, Gray, and Silver – continue to lead preferences globally," continued Lockhart, "we are starting to see other colors make moves in popularity that might not have been thinkable in past years. For sure, the consumer is truly beginning to change the way they view their vehicle's color, and Axalta is prepared to partner with our automotive customers to meet those needs."

Various shades from greenish-blues inspired by the ocean to Navy Blue, Icy Blue, and Denim Blue are also being found worldwide. Red is most popular in North America at 9%, and Brown/Beige versions reign in Russia at 12% popularity. Color is impactful in consumer choices and product branding, and Axalta is committed to enhancing coatings with color science and technologies for future vehicles.

"Colorful shades on vehicles are quickly noticed on today's roads as Blue, Red, and Brown/Beige are showcased in spectacular hues," concluded Lockhart. "Blue is most popular in North America and Europe with 10% of vehicles. So, finding a Blue to meet your personal taste is no problem."

Axalta's full Automotive Color Popularity Report can be accessed here.

Regional highlights from the 2019 report include:

Africa - Light colors such as Silver and White remain high at 58% combined.

- Light colors such as Silver and White remain high at 58% combined. Asia - Pearl White colors are most popular in this region and continue to gain status.

- colors are most popular in this region and continue to gain status. Europe - Gray is the most popular color, surpassing White, the long-time favorite.

- Gray is the most popular color, surpassing White, the long-time favorite. North America - Blue is up 2%, totaling 10% of vehicles.

- Blue is up 2%, totaling 10% of vehicles. Russia - 12% are warm shades of Beige/Brown, more than any other region.

- 12% are warm shades of Beige/Brown, more than any other region. South America - Changing 1%, this is the only region where Silver increased.

First published in 1953, Axalta's annual Global Automotive Color Popularity Report is the automotive industry's longest running and most comprehensive color account. Together with Axalta's Color Trend Report, the history and future of automotive color is compiled by Axalta's global color experts, and the report gives automotive OEMs captivating insights into consumer preferences aiding them in making informed decisions about auto colors.

About Axalta Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable coatings solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, building facades and other industrial applications, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enhance durability. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the 14,000 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit axalta.com and follow us @axalta on Twitter.

