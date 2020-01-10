Axalta to Introduce a Fresh New Look at Daytona International Speedway

"We are thrilled to update the Center Injector with Axalta's Imron industrial coatings," said Dave Heflin, Vice President, Global Industrial Liquid Coatings. "Using our high performing and highly durable Imron industrial coatings in bright Axalta Red will ensure the entryway captures every car enthusiast's attention, getting them ready for fast action on the track for many years to come."

Axalta has had naming rights at the DIS since 2017. The partnership includes the Center Injector as well as specific areas of the "World Center of Racing" neighborhood, overlooking the famed start/finish line. The "World Center of Racing" celebrates the history and legacy of racing at DIS and features products that have been made better and look terrific in Axalta's bright and long-lasting coatings.

Imron industrial polyurethanes are available in solventborne and waterborne primer, topcoat, direct-to-metal (DTM), and clearcoat formulas, and are offered in multiple gloss levels, ranging from high-gloss to flat. The products are available in thousands of industrial solid colors and can be applied by brush, roller, or a variety of spray application methods, providing maximum flexibility.

"We look forward to revealing the new Imron-painted Center Injector for DAYTONA Speedweeks," Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile said. "Axalta has been an incredible partner to Daytona International Speedway and this is a wonderful way to enhance our ongoing partnership."

The Axalta Center Injector activities for DAYTONA 500 include:

World Center of Racing - This open-air area provides fans with spectacular sights including an eye-level view of the flag stand, allowing for unprecedented views of the start/finish line. This massive entertainment space is roughly the size of two football fields where race fans can celebrate the history and legacy of racing at the iconic motorsports venue.

"We Coat It" Displays - From motorcycles to trucks, cars, wheels and much more, check out the wide variety of high-performance machinery for which Axalta provides innovative, colorful and beautiful coatings.

About Axalta

Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable coatings solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, building facades and other industrial applications, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enhance durability. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the 14,000 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit axalta.com and follow us @axalta on Twitter.

About Daytona International Speedway

Daytona International Speedway is a state-of-the-art motorsports facility and was awarded the SportsBusiness Journal's prestigious Sports Business Award for Sports Facility of the Year in 2016. Daytona International Speedway is the home of "The Great American Race" – the DAYTONA 500. Though the season-opening NASCAR Cup Series event garners most of the attention – as well as the largest audience in motorsports – the approximately 500-acre motorsports complex, also known as the "World Center of Racing," boasts the most diverse schedule of racing on the globe. In addition to at least nine major event weekends, the Speedway grounds are also used extensively for events that include concerts, civic and social gatherings, car shows, photo shoots, production vehicle testing and police motorcycle training. For more information, visit DaytonaInternationalSpeedway.com.

