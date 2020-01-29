Axalta's Automotive Color of the Year "Sea Glass" to Make a Cool Splash in DAYTONA 500

"The No. 24 is always one of the coolest cars on the track," said Byron, the 2018 NASCAR Cup Series rookie of the year. "The Axalta Sea Glass color brings the paint scheme to a whole new level that is guaranteed to stand out from the others. Hopefully we can start the 2020 season on a high note and put Axalta's Global Automotive Color of the Year in the victory lane at the DAYTONA 500."

Serving as the season opening race since 1982, the DAYTONA 500 is the most prestigious event on the NASCAR schedule. While this will be Byron's third start in the iconic race, the 2019 DAYTONA 500 marked a milestone in the Axalta driver's career. Posting the fastest time in qualifying, Byron secured his first career Cup Series pole award in last year's race and became the second youngest pole winner in DAYTONA 500 history. Byron would love to repeat that success again this year at DAYTONA with the Axalta Sea Glass color on board.

"We are delighted to utilize our long-term partnership with Hendrick Motorsports to showcase our Global Automotive Color of the Year by running the No. 24 Axalta Sea Glass paint scheme in this year's DAYTONA 500," said Wade Robinson, Managing Director, Axalta Global Motorsports. "The intensity of the Sea Glass color, which is inspired by waterways and oceans, will light up the track with its rich color and smooth finish. William is the perfect driver to bring this paint scheme to life and capture the checkered flag at the famed Daytona International Speedway."

Axalta has naming rights of the Center Injector at Daytona since 2017. The partnership includes the Axalta Center Injector, as well as specific areas of the "World Center of Racing" neighborhood, overlooking the famed start/finish line. The "World Center of Racing" celebrates the history and legacy of racing at Daytona and features products that have been made better and look terrific in Axalta's bright and long-lasting coatings.

To learn more about Sea Glass, Axalta's 2020 Color of the Year, click here.

Check out all of the upcoming events at Daytona International Speedway.

Learn more about Axalta's racing sponsorships at www.axaltaracing.com.

About Axalta

Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable coatings solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, building facades and other industrial applications, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enhance durability. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the 14,000 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit axalta.com and follow us @axalta on Twitter.

About Hendrick Motorsports

Founded by Rick Hendrick in 1984, Hendrick Motorsports has earned 256 points-paying race victories and a record 12 car owner championships in the premier NASCAR Cup Series. The organization fields four full-time Chevrolet teams on the Cup circuit with drivers Chase Elliott, William Byron, Jimmie Johnson and Alex Bowman. Headquartered in Concord, North Carolina, Hendrick Motorsports employs more than 600 people. For more information, please visit HendrickMotorsports.com or interact on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

About Daytona International Speedway

Daytona International Speedway is a state-of-the-art motorsports facility and was awarded the SportsBusiness Journal's prestigious Sports Business Award for Sports Facility of the Year in 2016. Daytona International Speedway is the home of "The Great American Race" – the DAYTONA 500. Though the season-opening NASCAR Cup Series event garners most of the attention – as well as the largest audience in motorsports – the approximately 500-acre motorsports complex, also known as the "World Center of Racing," boasts the most diverse schedule of racing on the globe. In addition to at least nine major event weekends, the Speedway grounds are also used extensively for events that include concerts, civic and social gatherings, car shows, photo shoots, production vehicle testing and police motorcycle training. For more information, visit DaytonaInternationalSpeedway.com.

