Axalta's Commercial Transportation Coatings on Display During 2018 Rush Enterprises Tech Skills Rodeo

GLEN MILLS, Pa., Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Axalta (NYSE: AXTA) is sponsoring the 2018 Rush Enterprises Tech Skills Rodeo at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas from December 10 to 12. The event brings together Rush Truck Centers' technicians from across the United States to compete in a painting skills competition using Axalta's Imron® Elite polyurethane products.

"To earn a spot at the Rodeo, technicians must demonstrate an aptitude of standard paint repair procedures through written tests and now we get to see that knowledge applied in person," said Troy Weaver, Vice President of Axalta North America Refinish. "Their ability to apply a professional finish is not only key to winning here, it will help ensure the highest quality repair is performed during their normal work day back in Rush Truck Centers' dealerships."

Axalta coatings experts will select division winners and a grand champion based on a critical evaluation of the technicians' knowledge from the written test assessments as well as their performances during the technical painting session. The competition closes with an awards dinner where winners are announced.

To learn more about Axalta Imron Elite and other commercial transportation products, visit axalta.us/transportation.

About Axalta

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 14,000 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit axalta.com and follow us @axalta on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact

Heidi Stilwell

610.358.5353

Heidi.stilwell@axalta.com

axaltacoatingsystems.com

SOURCE Axalta

