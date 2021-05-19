Axcelis Announces Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences

BEVERLY, Mass., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced the company's plans to participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

The 18th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 2 nd . Management will be available for virtual one on ones and small group meetings during the event.

. Management will be available for virtual one on ones and small group meetings during the event. The 49 th Annual Cowen 2021 Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Thursday, June 3 rd . Management will be available for virtual one on one meetings.

Annual Cowen 2021 Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on . Management will be available for virtual one on one meetings. The Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference on Wednesday, June 9 th. Management will host a fireside chat at 10:40 a.m. Eastern Time. Management will also be available for one on one meetings. A live webcast will be available to the public from the Investors' section of Axcelis' website at www.axcelis.com, or by accessing the webcast link at: https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel47/acls/2075894



About Axcelis:

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

