Axcelis Announces Shipments of 'Purion Dragon' and 'Purion XEmax'

President and CEO Mary Puma commented, "We continue to make strides on our market segmentation strategy, by expanding the Purion platform with product extensions featuring enabling technology aimed at solving customers' emerging device challenges. These new penetrations are key milestones in achieving our $550M and $650M target business models. As demand for these devices increases and targeted market segments expand, we see significant opportunity for the Purion Platform to fuel growth."

Bill Bintz, Executive Vice President, Product Development explained, "The Purion Dragon™ is an innovative new high current implanter architecture, featuring scanned spot beam technology using revolutionary orthogonal beam optics, designed for both advanced memory and logic applications. The Purion Dragon was developed to address chipmakers most challenging ion implantation applications by delivering the highest levels of process control with significant productivity gains for the high current market."

"The new Purion XEmax high energy implanter was designed for emerging, high performance image sensor applications," Bintz continued. "The enhanced beamline features multiple filtration systems to eliminate energetic metal contaminants which can otherwise result in compromised dark current and white pixel count levels.. The new system is built on the industry leading Purion XE high energy implant platform and features Axcelis' new patented Boost Technology™, which delivers beam energies up to 15 MeV. With innovative new technology, the Purion XEmax is delivering the tightest angle and overall process control to enable higher quality photodiode performance for next generation CIS devices."

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process.

