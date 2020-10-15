Axcelis Announces Timing And Availability Of Third Quarter 2020 Results And Conference Call

BEVERLY, Mass., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS) will release financial results for the third quarter 2020 on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).

The Company will host a call to discuss the results for the third quarter 2020 on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 8:30 am ET. The call will be available to interested listeners via an audio webcast that can be accessed through the Investors page of Axcelis' website at www.axcelis.com. If you would like to ask a question, the dial in number is 866.588.8911 (707.294.1561 outside North America). Participants calling into the conference call will be requested to provide the company name, Axcelis Technologies, and Conference ID: 1999553. Please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call. Webcast replays will be available for 30 days following the call.

