Axchem USA and Novel Industrial Solutions Combine Businesses to Better Serve the Pulp and Paper Market

GREENSBORO, N.C., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Axchem USA, Inc. in Greensboro, NC, and Novel Industrial Solutions LLC of New Albany, OH are announcing the combination of business operations, assets, people, and customer contracts under the Axchem USA brand to offer chemicals and solutions to the Pulp and Paper market.

This new organization joins Novel's unique technologies, field experts, and innovative problem-solving approach to Axchem's extensive product portfolio, proficient field team, and mill cost-savings economic model. "The combination of Axchem's considerable resources and scope with Novel's innovation-based approach to solving the industry's most complex problems quickly and cost-effectively is an exciting new concept. This will enable our new organization to grow even faster, delivering even better results for current customers, and expanding into many more Pulp and Paper mills," according to Chris Tatman, President at Novel Industrial Solutions. Mark Zempel, General Manager at Axchem USA adds, "Novel's approach to identifying, scaling, and deploying highly differentiated technologies boosts Axchem's innovation capabilities. We will not only be able to bring our many existing programs to more customers, but customers will also benefit from the pipeline that this process will continue to generate."

Current Axchem USA and Novel Industrial Solutions customers will be contacted directly to discuss the merger and the opportunities this provides.

About Axchem USA

Axchem USA is part of Axchem Group, a global network of locally-focused businesses serving the Pulp and Paper market. Axchem supplies a broad product range covering water treatment, pulping, papermaking, converting, and related specialty chemical applications to the industry.

