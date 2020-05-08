AXE® Launches Promposal Challenge with Rickey Thompson

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- What comes before prom? The promposal of course! So even though prom won't be IRL this year, AXE is helping keep the tradition alive by partnering with internet phenomenon Rickey Thompson for a virtual promposal challenge.

(PRNewsfoto/AXE)

On May 9, Rickey will launch the #bemyAXEdatecontest on Instagram. Interested high school students 16 and older can submit their most unique, laughable and jaw-dropping promposal videos on Instagram using #bemyAXEdatecontest for a chance to win an IG Live hangout with Rickey Thompson. That's not all though, the winner and a friend will receive VIP access to the star-studded Teen Vogue Virtual Prom on Saturday, May 16, at 8PM ET.

"Prom is such a huge moment in teens' lives, so AXE is proud to partner with Teen Vogue to provide much needed normalcy to students across the U.S.," said AXE Brand Director Mark Lodwick. "It allows us to help make the moments leading up to prom, like Promposal, memorable no matter the times we're in."

Students attending the Teen Vogue Virtual Prom will also enjoy customized playlists, choreographed dances made for TikTok, thematic backdrops, a special surprise from Rickey, and more.

Can't make it to prom? No worries, AXE will launch another interactive challenge via TikTok on May 16 inviting fans, at and outside of prom, to join the fun. To keep up to date with AXE's prom activities, follow us on Instagram and TikTok (@axe).

