Axe Throwing Competition To Benefit Second Harvest Food Bank

METAIRIE, La., Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Get your throwing arm ready you Paul Bunyan fanatics! Battle Zone Nola and Second Harvest Food Bank are upgrading the dart game by adding a bit of drama to an upcoming competition set to help feed the community. On Saturday, September 22, axe throwing patrons are invited to test their throwing skills while celebrating the Viking Fall Feast Holiday – all for a good cause. The throwing begins at 5pm, and anyone who brings a canned item for Second Harvest Food Bank receives free entry.

"We picked the Viking Fall Feast Holiday, which was traditionally held in September to commemorate harvest celebrations, as a perfect time to gather food donations for Second Harvest Food Bank," says Battle Zone Nola Owner Scott Reddoch. "That was the time our Viking ancestors would preserve food for winter. We are excited we can bring that tradition forward to benefit our area."

Battle Zone Nola is the first indoor axe throwing facility in South Louisiana. It is also a combat and training center that offers a variety of realistic training scenarios through self-defense, boxing, and more.

Notes Reddoch, "Mindfulness is one of the most important elements in everything we do. Each of our services uses fun and adventure as a way to develop real world skills and community awareness."

Throwing begins at 5pm at Battle Zone Nola, 2309 Clearview Parkway, Metairie, La. 70001. Winners will receive a private group axe throwing package. Alcohol isn't served but participants are welcome to BYOB.

