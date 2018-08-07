Axene Health Partners and Sandata Technologies Form Strategic Partnership

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Aug. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandata Technologies, LLC, the leading provider of technology for State Medicaid agencies, MCOs, and Homecare Agencies, announces its strategic partnership with Axene Health Partners, LLC, which provides actuarial, analytical and care management consulting services. The newly formed partnership will deliver solutions that are designed specifically for managed care organizations ("MCOs") to help them optimize the delivery of care in the post-acute market.

Both Sandata and Axene have many years of experience working directly with risk-bearing entities that are responsible for the health-outcomes of medically fragile individuals. Both companies have built and delivered enterprise EVV solutions to MCOs, and have delivered business optimization solutions to this growing market. With this partnership, Sandata will integrate the newest Axene solutions into its portfolio and offer them to its expanding list of clients.

Tom Underwood, Chief Executive Officer of Sandata, said, "Based on the value proposition our combined solutions will bring to the MCO market, we are excited to formalize our relationship with Axene. This partnership has been in the making for some time and we look forward to launching our first solution with this announcement."

According to Mark Dillon, CEO of Pulsewrx, "Combining Axene's solutions with Sandata's EVV market penetration, this partnership will have a positive impact on the MCO market. Helping MCOs improve their operational efficiency while streamlining the delivery of care is an important problem to solve, and I'm confident this partnership will do just that."

"We are excited to have a distribution channel for our innovative solutions, and with Sandata's success in this market, we will have a positive impact on numerous Managed Care Organizations with our integrated solutions", says Michael Gill, Chief Technology Officer of Axene Health Partners.

About Sandata Technologies, LLC:

Sandata Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of home care solutions that enable government agencies, Managed Care Organizations, and home care providers to manage and optimize the delivery of services. Sandata's suite of products includes Sandata Electronic Visit Verification™ (EVV™), a market leading time and attendance product; Santrax® Agency Management and Santrax® Payer Management, web-based software solutions with features including a jurisdictional solution for states and other payers, Santrax® Member Management, an ADA Section 508 compliant member portal for self-directed participants. Sandata has over 3,500 agency clients nationwide with its products supporting 1.8 million caregivers and nearly 400,000 EVV transactions on a daily basis. Sandata is the only vendor that has experience with all four models currently deployed for EVV compliance with the 21st Century Cures Act: Provider Choice, MCO Choice, State Choice, and Open Vendor.

About Axene Health Partners, LLC:

AHP is a unique firm, wholly owned by its consultants, offering highly specialized healthcare consulting and software solutions for the healthcare space. Our senior consultants average more than 30 years of experience including experience with some of the largest consulting firms in the world and large regional and national health care organizations. We offer a unique blend of actuarial services, supplemented by our team of clinical consultants and IT developers. We refer to this as the integration of actuarial science with the practice of medicine supplemented with IT software development experts to provide our clients a complete solution.

About Pulsewrx:

Pulsewrx, Inc is an advisory and software as a service company that has developed some of the most innovative workflow automation tools for Payors and Providers of Electronic Visit Verification services. Pulsewrx has developed and licensed an innovative Service Authorization and Provider toolkit allowing Payors and Providers workflow automation tools that have largely been manual in the EVV industry. As the EVV industry adopts an Open Model, the Pulsewrx Service Authorization, when coupled with the Pulsewrx Provider Toolkit will be essential to Payors, Care Management Organizations and Providers. Also, Pulsewrx has designed an innovative IOT GPS and Cellular EVV device, bringing a truly cost-effective solution that removes the barrier to mass deployments. This unique product offering significantly lowers the cost in deploying GPS EVV dedicated devices.

