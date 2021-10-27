Axio Biologics Surgical Supplies Now Available on Dental Marketplace, Supply Clinic

Convenience of a marketplace plus cutting distribution costs saves Dentists time and money ordering surgical supplies. Tweet this

"Axio Biologics, one of the leading suppliers of Allografts in the US, is excited to join Supply Clinic's vast portfolio of suppliers," explains David Kilgore, Vice President of Operations at Axio Biologics. "This is a rare opportunity that provides our customers with a new channel to purchase our products at lower prices. Supply Clinic gives us the opportunity to add the convenience of a marketplace for Dentists around the country."

Supply Clinic and Axio Biologics have a shared, vested interest in selling only quality products and providing excellent customer service. This creates a meaningful partnership in the dental industry that positively impacts Dental Practices and ultimately, patient care.

About Supply Clinic

Supply Clinic is the free online marketplace for dental supplies. The company was started by a Periodontist who was frustrated with the high cost of supplies. We let dozens of vendors compete for your business on one website. You can browse thousands of products and buy from multiple vendors in a single, simple checkout process. And you can simply use your credit card - no invoices, no purchase agreements.

Contact: Rene Reiter, [email protected]

