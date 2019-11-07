Axiom Foods, the Food Technologists Creating Functional Plant Proteins to Meet Exploding Supply Needs of Food & Beverage Manufacturers, Signs Multiple International Distribution Deals

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of signing a U.S. distribution agreement with Univar Solutions and 11,000 scientists signing a climate emergency declaration, Axiom Foods, Inc. ("Axiom") has now expanded worldwide distribution of plant-based food and beverage ingredients by signing deals with Brenntag Food and Nutrition, Healy Group and Univar Solutions Brazil. Axiom's ingredient innovations receiving the most interest from current distribution partner customers include U.S.-made AvenOlait® oat and OryzOlait® rice dairy alternatives, and suspension-grade Oryzatein® SG-BN rice protein, plus Cucurbotein™ pumpkin seed protein, and both neutral tasting and texturized Vegotein™ pea proteins for meat alternatives.

"The timing is right, as Axiom is uniquely prepared to support the increased pressure on manufacturers to supply large quantities of both nutrient-dense and functional plant-based meat and dairy alternatives," according to David Janow, Founder/CEO of Los Angeles-based Axiom Foods. "Our food technology, sourcing and production teams are expanding U.S. production, securing over a dozen patents, and launching 7 highly-functional plant protein SKUs with more in the pipeline, while our quality team is earning new levels of certifications from FDA GRAS to Non-GMO Project Verified, and more clinical trials are supporting claims."

Europe expansion is led by Brenntag Food and Nutrition, also covering the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Healy Group specifically for the UK and Ireland. These regions are of particular interest because of growth in high-protein, vegan, gluten-free sports nutrition, bakery and plant-based meat and dairy alternatives. According to Mintel the UK is now the world leader in vegan product launches.

The push into South America is led by Univar Solutions Brazil. Increased demand in this region is fueled by 14% of the extensive population claiming to be vegan or vegetarian, as the soy protein market decreases an average 18% a year. Axiom's plant proteins are expected to fill the gap as Brazil's plant-based beverage market has grown more than 40%, according to Euromonitor.

About Axiom Foods: On the cutting edge of plant-based food technology, we're involved in clinical trials, education and affecting change in the global food supply. Innovating sophisticated, sustainable nutrient-dense ingredient solutions for human nutrition, Axiom brings compassion to the food business by showing that animals are no longer necessary to build muscle. We're at the forefront of pea and rice protein becoming the new meat. Just ask CNBC. www.axiomfoods.com

About Brenntag Food & Nutrition:

Brenntag Food & Nutrition, part of the Brenntag Group, is a leading provider of food ingredients to the marketplaces around the globe. We built a reputation of partnering with the best suppliers of ingredients and additives and deliver right to our customers' needs and requirements. With more than 900 dedicated employees, a presence in 76 countries and 28 application and development centers, Brenntag Food & Nutrition provides technical expertise, tailor-made formulation and application solutions, a broad portfolio of specialty and commodity ingredients and profound industry know-how. www.brenntag.com/food-nutrition

About the Healy Group:

Healy Group specializes in the supply of food and nutrition ingredients which attune to consumer demand, helping manufacturers add value to their food and drink. Trading from our sites in Ireland, the UK, China and the Netherlands, we work closely with our partners and to deliver quality ingredients, unrivaled product support and advanced technical solutions to customers worldwide. From allergen-free to protein-enriched, low salt and sugar to clean label, our products are sourced with one philosophy in mind: Where your needs become our focus. www.healy-group.com

About Univar Solutions: Univar Solutions is a leading global distributor of chemicals and ingredients. Combining extensive capabilities, deep market and regulatory knowledge, world-class formulation development and industry-leading digital tools, we collaborate to drive solutions that help our customers and suppliers innovate their offerings and grow their businesses. www.univarsolutions.com

