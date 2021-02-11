Axiom Medical Surpasses Four Million Check-ins On Innovative CheckIn2Work App

HOUSTON, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axiom Medical, a longtime leader in occupational health services for employers, announced it has exceeded four million check-ins on its cutting edge CheckIn2Work app, which provides workplace point-of-entry protection and case management through an experienced staff of medical professionals. The first-of-its-kind technology now has 86,000 users and delivers a quick and easy self-service health attestation for organizations needing to pre-screen team members for potentially infectious or contagious illnesses before allowing access to the workplace.

Additionally, Axiom Medical has successfully managed 85,000 Rapid Respond CRIA (Contagious Respiratory Illness Assessment) cases to date. The CRIA Clearance Center professionals are able to conduct secondary screening to eliminate false positives, and for confirmed cases, manage any subsequent absence from and safe return to work.

"The response to CheckIn2Work has surpassed our expectations," says Mark Robinson, Axiom Medical President and CEO. "Axiom Medical is proud to help support public health and positively impact the lives of so many individuals in the workforce with our innovative app and our case management abilities across diverse industries throughout the United States."

"Our company has answered the call to service during the COVID-19 pandemic and now flu season," Robinson continues. "It's gratifying that more than three million people have benefited from our technology and our occupational health management expertise."

Among the industries, Axiom Medical counts as clients are oil and gas, food production, education, facilities services management, retail, and most recently, the Hollywood film production industry. Axiom has successfully overseen workplace safety while working on the sets of the HBO Max production of Haute Dog, the Sylvester Stallone movie, The Samaritan, and the People's Choice Awards.

The CheckIn2Work app is available on iOS and Android mobile devices, as well as a web portal. It is also viable in an agent-assisted version to accommodate employee populations with limited internet access. Text and IVR phone solutions are coming soon.

The app provides built-in flexibility, allowing for adaptions to fit all language needs and adding questions that address both the physical and mental health of employees returning to the workplace. Additionally, Checkin2Work is customizable to fit any slate of questions an organization needs to ask and can adapt beyond COVID-19 to ensure employers and organizations can provide a safe and healthy work environment.

About Axiom Medical

Axiom Medical Consulting, LLC was founded in 1999 in The Woodlands, TX and has established itself as an industry leader in providing complete occupational health services for the total life cycle of client's employees. Axiom Medical is the expert in the fields of workers' compensation, disability case management and OSHA-mandated medical programs. The Company was founded on the best practice mission of caring for employees first and providing a significant return on investment for clients. Axiom Medical has impacted over 1,000,000 lives by helping employees in the workplace and continues its mission by supporting during the COVID-19 crisis by managing 85,000 COVID cases and 4 million CheckIn2Work attestations. For more information, please visit us at www.axiomllc.com.

