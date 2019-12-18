Axiomise Joins the OpenHW Group

LONDON, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Axiomise®, a formal verification training, consulting and services company has joined the OpenHW Group - a not-for-profit, global organization where hardware and software designers collaborate in the development of open-source cores, related IP, tools and software.

Axiomise RISC-V ISA Formal Proof Kit

Axiomise is a formal verification training, consulting and services company that is enabling design verification engineers in the use of formal verification through a unique combination of training, consulting and specialized solutions, such as the RISC-V ISA formal proof kit® launched in June 2019.

"We are very pleased to welcome Axiomise as a member in the OpenHW Group," said Rick O'Connor, President and CEO, OpenHW Group. "As we work to provide best-in-class, industry-grade verification for our family of CORE-V, open-source, RISC-V cores, the formal methods capabilities of the Axiomise team will be of tremendous value to the OpenHW Group ecosystem."

Axiomise RISC-V ISA formal proof kit has been used to verify several RISC-V cores this year. The kit cannot only find bugs in a RISC-V core but also proves the absence of bugs through exhaustive proofs using any commercial EDA formal verification tool of choice, using the industry-standard System Verilog assertions.

The solution from Axiomise is the industry's first vendor-neutral formal verification solution for RISC-V and catalyzes a democratic adoption of formal verification. Axiomise founder and CEO Dr. Ashish Darbari presented a paper "Democratizing formal verification of RISC-V processors" in the recently concluded second annual RISC-V summit in San Jose, showing how the Axiomise methodology has found bugs in previously verified RISC-V cores that are in silicon.

"We are excited to be a part of the RISC-V revolution," said Dr. Darbari. "The Axiomise formal verification solution has found several corner-case functional bugs, as well as safety, security and low-power related issues in multiple RISC-V cores. We are excited that with our solution, you can use any formal verification tool of your choice and get started with finding bugs or proving their absence in your RISC-V cores within minutes."

About Axiomise

Axiomise is dedicated to enabling formal verification through its unique combination of training, consulting, services, and specialized verification solutions, such as RISC-V ISA formal proof kit®. Axiomise was founded by Dr. Ashish Darbari, who has been passionately driving the adoption of formal methods in the last two decades. An active user of all formal technologies including theorem proving, model checking and equivalence checking, Dr. Darbari has 24 U.S., U.K. and EU patents in the field of formal verification. Dr. Darbari has trained 150 engineers in formal verification across some of the industry's well-known names.

