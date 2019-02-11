Axiomise to Showcase Scalable Formal Verification Methodologies

LONDON, Feb. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Axiomise®, a formal verification training, consulting and services company will have major presence at DVCon USA between 25-28 Feb. 2019. Dr Ashish Darbari, founder & CEO of Axiomise will demystify formal verification through several presentations. Dr Darbari will present a paper titled "Smart Formal for Scalable Verification, as part of the Formal Verification Techniques session" on Wednesday 27 Feb. where he talks about techniques of bug hunting and obtaining exhaustive proofs on sequential designs. Recently, Axiomise reported finding bugs in seconds when carrying out end-to-end functional verification on designs with over 1 billion gates without black-boxing and cut-pointing using proof accelerators from Axiomise.

Tackling proof complexity for control and datapath dominated designs is a known challenge for formal verification. In a tutorial on Thursday 28 Feb, Dr Darbari will join Synopsys® VC Formal team to present a tutorial on "Tackling the Complexity Problem in Control and Datapath Designs with Formal Verification". Dr Darbari will be available throughout DVCon for any discussions and lively debates on formal.

"Using formal verification to sign-off designs for functional, safety and security verification remains a challenging problem because we lack good methodologies. Both the talk on Wednesday and the tutorial on Thursday is an attempt in the direction of demystifying formal so more users can benefit from it and go beyond the automated use of apps. Recently, we introduced the ADEPT FV® agile flow for formal verification. In these talks, we will show how it can be used for finding bugs as well as obtaining exhaustive proofs", says Dr Darbari, founder & CEO of Axiomise.

Summary

First Event

What: Smart Formal for Scalable Verification

When: 27 Feb 2019, 3 pm - 4.30 pm

Where: Fir room, Doubletree Hotel, San Jose, CA

Second Event

What: Tackling the Complexity Problem in Control and Datapath Designs with Formal Verification

When: 28 Feb 2019, 8.30 am – 11.30 am

Where: Fir room, Doubletree Hotel, San Jose, CA

About Axiomise

Axiomise offers cutting-edge formal verification training, consulting and services. Axiomise is fully dedicated to enabling formal through its combination of training, consulting and services. Axiomise Ltd. was founded by Dr Ashish Darbari a reputable thought leader in the field of formal verification. Dr Darbari obtained his DPhil from the University of Oxford and has been a user of formal methods for over 20 years. Before starting Axiomise, Dr Darbari worked at Intel, ARM, Imagination Technologies, and OneSpin Solutions. At Imagination, he founded and led the AVM group where he trained nearly 100 engineers in formal verification. He led the AVM team to deploy formal on over 50 projects in a little over three years. Dr Darbari recently completed a three-year Royal Academy of Engineering Visiting Professorship at the University of Southampton, England. With 18 US, UK and EU patents and two dozen papers in conferences, Dr Darbari is a Senior member of IEEE and ACM; and a Fellow of British Computing Society, and IETE.

Axiomise: Predictable Formal Verification.

