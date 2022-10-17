Axiomtek unveils advanced industrial ATX motherboard with 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processor for AIoT application - IMB540

TAIPEI, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axiomtek – a world-renowned leader relentlessly devoted to the research, development, and manufacturing of innovative and reliable industrial computer products of high efficiency – is glad to introduce the IMB540, a superior industrial ATX motherboard featuring the LGA1700 socket for the 12th generation Intel® Core™ i9/i7/i5/i3 processors (code name: Alder Lake-S). In addition to providing high computing performance, the IMB540 ATX motherboard features quad displays and dual GPU expansion, delivering intelligent workload optimization and highly scalable graphics for next-gen edge AIoT applications.

The Axiomtek's IMB540 is built with Intel® R680E chipset and features ranging CPU options with the 12th generation Intel® Core™, Intel® Pentium® and Intel® Celeron® processors. In addition to this, it is equipped with four DDR4-3200 ECC/non-ECC un-buffered Long-DIMM slots with a total capacity of 128GB. This motherboard has a total of five PCIe slots ­– two PCIe 4.0 x16 slots and three PCIe x4 slots ­– for GPU, AI acceleration, frame grabber, NIC, and motion control card configurations. The networking interfaces consist of a 2.5GbE LAN port with time sensitive networking (TSN), a GbE LAN port, as well as a PCIe Mini Card slot with SIM slot for Wi-Fi/Bluetooth/LTE connectivity. Featuring Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics, the IMB540 supports up to four independent displays via HDMI, DVI-D, VGA, and DisplayPort++.

For storage, there are four SATA 3.0 ports with integrated RAID 0/1/5/10 and additional storage is available via an M.2 Key M 2280 slot with PCIe x4 signal for NVMe SSD. The USB interface support includes four USB 3.2 Gen2, four USB 3.2 Gen1, and five USB 2.0 ports. The board is further equipped with four RS-232, two RS-232/422/485, 8-channel programmable digital I/O, one HD Codec audio, one SMBus, and one PS/2 keyboard and mouse. Likewise, to ensure reliable performance across platforms, the well-designed industrial ATX motherboard can withstand a wide operating temperature range from 0°C to 60°C. It supports onboard Trusted Platform Module 2.0 (TPM) to provide hardware-based data protection. In addition, the IMB540 supports Windows® 10 and Linux operating systems.

"The IMB540 drives excellent AI computing performance and serves with sufficient I/O, high-speed interfaces, the capability of multi-display connection and flexible expansion slots that achieves adequate AI application in practice, such as medical imaging, video surveillance, computer vision, data analysis and so on," said Kasper Tsai, the product manager of the AIoT Team at Axiomtek. "Moreover, we have the capability to assist with any customer's industrial integration requirements and achieve fast time to market."

The IMB540 is available for purchase now. For further product information or customization services, please visit our global website at www.axiomtek.com or contact sales representatives at [email protected].

Advanced Features of IMB540:

LGA1700 socket 12th gen Intel® Core™ i9/i7/i5/i3, Pentium® or Celeron® processor (Alder Lake-S)

Four 288-pin DDR4-3200 ECC/non-ECC un-buffered Long-DIMM, up to 128GB

DisplayPort++, VGA, DVI-D and HDMI with quad view supported

Dual PCIe 4.0 x16 for GPU acceleration cards

One 2.5 GbE LAN (Intel® Ethernet Controller I225-LM) with TSN feature, Intel® AMT with vPro®

One M .2 Key M 2280 for NVMe SSD

One PCIe Mini slot for wireless connection

Four USB 3.2 Gen2 and Four USB 3.2 Gen1

TPM 2.0 supported (optional)

About Axiomtek Co., Ltd

Axiomtek has experienced extraordinary growth in the past 30 years because of our people, our years of learning which resulted in our tremendous industry experience, and our desire to deliver well-rounded, easy-to-integrate solutions to our customers. These factors have influenced us to invest in a growing team of engineers including software, hardware, firmware and application engineers. For the next few decades, our success will be determined by our ability to lead with unique technologies for AIoT and serve our key markets with innovatively-designed solution packages of hardware and software – coupled with unmatched engineering and value-added services that will help lessen the challenges faced by our systems integrator, OEM and ODM customers and prospects alike. We will continue to enlist more technology partners and increase collaborations with our growing ecosystem who are leaders in their fields. With such alliances, we will create synergy and better deliver solutions, value and the expertise our customers need.

As an associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance, Axiomtek continuously develops and delivers cutting edge solutions based on the latest Intel® platforms.

