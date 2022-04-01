Axiros Proudly Announces The Launch Of AX USP 2.0

A highly scalable TR-369/USP (User Services Platform) Controller add-on supporting millions of concurrent USP Agents without breaking a sweat.

MUNICH, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Telecommunications software leader Axiros is proud to publicly announce its launch of the AX USP USP Controller (and tools) in version 2.0 - a highly scalable add-on, compatible with all existing device management and monitoring solutions. It was developed from scratch in a memory safe language for safety, speed, and interfaces seamlessly with all current and future Axiros products to provide USP 1.2 capabilities.

USP/TR-369 has been designed and built as an evolution of TR-069 from the Broadband Forum - leveraging all the experience and knowledge from the past. It improves upon the venerable TR-069 protocol by replacing the dated transport and message exchange with something entirely new while maintaining data model compatibility and a mentally compatible set of messages. It represents the new industry standard for Device Lifecycle Management.

"Our USP Controller has been in development for almost three years, utilising the latest technologies to deliver breathtaking performance to existing and new installations while staying true to our motto," said Daniel Egger, Principle Software Engineer at Axiros. "In these years, it has been a valuable tool to not only improve the BBF standard but also to gain knowledge and insights on use cases and possible deployment options in various PoCs and collaborations with larger operators as well as smaller ISPs. This has allowed us to fine-tune the performance and make sure we can deliver the best possible USP 1.2 service and experience to our customers."

About Axiros

Any Device. Any Protocol. Any Service. Any Time. We Manage All THINGS.

Axiros is a global leader in IoT, M2M, TR-069 and device management, providing software solutions and platforms to service providers and equipment manufacturers worldwide to manage and IoT-ize devices. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Munich, Axiros has sales and service offices and development centers worldwide, so as needs change, Axiros will always be close by to deliver. To learn more about Axiros, please visit www.axiros.com.

