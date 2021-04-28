AXLOIE Unveils Two New True Wireless Sport Earbuds - AXLOIE S7 and AXLOIE S6

"Over the years, technology has revolutionized our world and paved the way for multi-functional devices like true wireless earbuds. Yet the majority of users still need to carry multiple devices to exercise, whether it's a phone or a fitness band. In being bold and daring, we hope to shape the future and provide users with unlimited freedom to experience daily life." said August Chow, the founder of AXLOIE.

AXLOIE S7: Phone Free. Move Free.

With ample internal storage and incredible sound quality, the AXLOIE S7 powers users to exercise in a phone-free way, allowing them to stay away from the extra weight and distractions of carrying a phone and concentrate on their workouts. By integrating two more chipsets within the earbuds, the AXLOIE S7 can store up to 245 songs (4 MB per song) without needing to be connected to another device or the internet.

Meanwhile, the speaker's 10mm dynamic driver unit design uses multi-layer high-hardness coating process diaphragms to achieve a balance of high, middle and bass; producing rich details and outstanding vocal grain akin to premium-grade headphones. In addition, the earbuds come with Qualcomm® aptX™ audio technology, a proven technology that compresses then decompresses audio between the source and the receiving device to achieve CD-quality audio.

AXLOIE S6: Feel Your Heartbeat

For those highly dedicated to their workouts, the AXLOIE S6 heart rate monitoring earbuds are the perfect way to manage their training goals. As an innovative product, the AXLOIE S6 has integrated the functions of two ordinary devices - TWS earbuds and heart rate monitor, providing a simplified experience for users. Working with top technology suppliers, the AXLOIE S6's in-ear precision heart rate monitor harnesses the same fundamental Infrared PPG technology to capture data, without the need for an additional device. The accurate data capturing enables the AXLOIE S6 to become a reminder of over-exercise, helping users to manage their workout plan accordingly.

The buds are also ultra-lightweight compared to fitness wristbands and sports watches, weighing in at just five grams. Users can download the AXLOIE App to track their activities and monitor progress.

The AXLOIE S7 and AXLOIE S6 also boast exceptional battery life, are sweat- and water-resistant, and offer a superior fit with AXLOIE's secure-fit silicone ear hooks. Both products are available on the official AXLOIE website (AXLOIE S7 / AXLOIE S6) and on Amazon (AXLOIE S7 / AXLOIE S6) for US $99.99.

Qualcomm is the trademark or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.

