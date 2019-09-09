Axon Achieves Wireless Carrier Certification From Verizon for Axon Body 3

"Receiving carrier certification from this world-class company gives our customers confidence that their mission critical communications won't fail when in the field," says Axon's VP Connected Devices and Product Management, Jason Hartford. "We are thrilled to be on track to begin shipping the Axon Body 3 to customers by the end of September and be in full production by the end of the year."

"Verizon is happy to continue its relationship with Axon, powering cutting-edge technology for public safety officials who utilize critical communications solutions," says Nick Nilan, Director of Product Development for Public Sector at Verizon. "Public safety agencies continue to work with Verizon because we have the nation's largest and most reliable 4G LTE network and we're excited to continue to bring innovative, advanced solutions to first responders nationwide."



Verizon has earned the trust of public safety organizations by providing reliable, secure communications when it matters most. The Verizon Responder Private Core is a portion of its leading 4G LTE network, separating emergency data communications from commercial and consumer traffic. Verizon also provides priority and preemption services, as well as enhanced service management and control on the nation's largest and most reliable 4G LTE network.



Axon Body 3 is available to purchase now for agencies in the U.S. To learn more about Axon Body 3 visit www.axon.com/AxonBody-3.



About Axon



Axon is a network of devices, apps and people that helps public safety personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life, our technologies give customers the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of a public safety officer's day-to-day experience.



We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us. To date, there are more than 397,800 software seats booked on the Axon network around the world and more than 220,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon network of devices, apps and people. Learn more at www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737.



Facebook is a trademark of Facebook, Inc. LTE is a trademark of the European Telecommunications Standards Institute, Twitter is a trademark of Twitter, Inc., and Verizon is a trademark of Verizon Trademark Services LLC. Axon, Axon Body 3 and the Delta Logo are trademarks of Axon Enterprise, Inc., some of which are registered in the U.S. and other countries. For more information, visit www.axon.com/legal. All rights reserved.



Follow Axon here:

Axon on Twitter: https://twitter.com/axon_us

Axon on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Axon.ProtectLife/

Note to Investors



Please visit http://investor.axon.com, https://www.axon.com/press, www.twitter.com/axon_us and https://www.facebook.com/Axon.ProtectLife/ where Axon discloses information about the company, its financial information and its business.

CONTACT:

Carley Partridge

Axon PR and Communications Manager

Press@Axon.com

SOURCE Axon

Related Links

http://www.axon.com

