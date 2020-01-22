Axon Announces Cypress Creek EMS as First Ambulance Provider to Deploy Axon Fleet In-Car Video System

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon (Nasdaq: AAXN), the global leader in connected public safety technologies, today announced that Cypress Creek Emergency Medical Services (EMS), a 9-1-1 EMS provider in North Harris County, Texas, will deploy 37 Axon Fleet 2 in-car video systems across the agency's emergency service vehicles. Each in-car video system includes a forward-facing and rear-facing camera and is backed by the digital evidence management system, Axon Evidence ( Evidence.com ). This order was received in the fourth quarter of 2019 and will ship in multiple phases.

"We look forward to furthering our partnership with Axon by rolling out its in-vehicle video technology to our fleet of ambulances," says Cypress Creek EMS Executive Director Bradley J. England. "Our agency has a reputation for being an innovator in pre-hospital emergency medicine and this is the latest example. The expansion of this program with Axon will help drive our passion to protect life."

"We're excited to be able to offer the best technology solutions for all members of public safety including EMS, fire and law enforcement," says Axon CEO and founder, Rick Smith. "By deploying Axon Fleet 2, Cypress Creek EMS is giving their first responders the opportunity to capture and offload evidence remotely, allowing them to get to the truth faster and improve safety within their community."

