Axon Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAXN), the global leader in connected public safety technologies, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $92.00 per share. In addition, Axon has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 450,000 shares of common stock. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be $276 million, excluding any proceeds from the exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares. Axon intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is acting as book-running manager for the proposed offering. The offering is expected to close on or about June 19, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

The shares are being offered by Axon pursuant to a shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The final prospectus supplement relating to, and describing the terms of, the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. When available, copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to these securities may also be obtained by contacting J.P. Morgan Securities LLC at c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717 or by telephone at (866) 803-9204.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

About Axon

Axon is a network of devices, apps and people that helps public safety personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life, our technologies give customers the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of a public safety officer's day-to-day experience with the goal of helping everyone get home safe.

We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us. To date, more than 234,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon network of devices, apps and people. Learn more at www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737.

Facebook is a trademark of Facebook, Inc. and Twitter is a trademark of Twitter, Inc. Axon and the "Delta Logo" are trademarks of Axon Enterprise, Inc., some of which are registered in the US and other countries. For more information, visit www.axon.com/legal. All rights reserved.

Follow Axon here:

Axon on Twitter: https://twitter.com/axon_us

Axon on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Axon.ProtectLife/

Note to Investors

Please visit http://investor.axon.com, https://www.axon.com/press, www.twitter.com/axon_us and https://www.facebook.com/Axon.ProtectLife/ where Axon discloses information about the company, its financial information and its business.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those relating to Axon's expectations regarding the completion, timing, and size of the public offering, and its expectations with respect to the use of proceeds. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs of future events, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties related to completion of the proposed public offering on the anticipated terms, or at all, include, but are not limited to, market conditions and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the proposed public offering. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Axon's actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Axon's preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the proposed public offering filed with the SEC, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Axon's other filings with the SEC, including those contained or incorporated by reference in the preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the proposed public offering filed with the SEC. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and Axon undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

CONTACT: Axon Press Team, [email protected]

SOURCE Axon

Related Links

www.axon.com

