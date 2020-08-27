Axon Announces Record-Breaking Attendance at First Virtual Accelerate User Conference

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon (Nasdaq: AAXN), the global leader in connected public safety technologies, today announced that 10,150 public safety professionals registered to attend its first ever digital Axon Accelerate user conference, now in its fifth year. In addition, Axon made several key product and partnership announcements that will empower agencies to increase safety, transparency and accountability for the public safety industry and the communities they serve.



Axon Accelerate went virtual for the first time on August 25th in an effort to keep attendees and event staff safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The conference attendees extended beyond law enforcement and included federal, fire, emergency medical services and corrections departments.



In addition to hearing about several new product announcements, online attendees had the opportunity to join more than 25 thought leadership and product sessions ranging from topics on police reform to how virtual reality can impact police training. All sessions will be made available at https://accelerate.axon.com/ .



Correction



During one of our presentations, we shared information about Axon Records deployments that was inadvertently incorrect. We said that we "started researching and investing in Records in 2017, launched it in 2019, and now, more than 60 agencies are signed, in deployment, or live, representing almost 40,000 users." The correct information is that 23 agencies are signed, in deployment, or live, on one or more modules of Axon Records, representing almost 11,000 users; and that more than 150 agencies have adopted an Officer Safety Plan bundle that includes Axon Records as an included benefit.



