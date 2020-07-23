Axon Announces Regina Holloway as New VP of Community Impact

"I have a deeply rooted belief that empowering the voices of a concerned public can lead to positive change," says Ms. Holloway. "I was drawn to Axon not only for its focus on centering racial equity, diversity and inclusion and ensuring a fair and effective justice system, but also for the recognition by leadership that this goal cannot be achieved without weigh-in from communities. I'm honored to lead Axon's community impact initiatives and look forward to being a part of the great societal change Axon is working toward."

"We are very excited to welcome Ms. Holloway with her deep experience and passion for the representation of communities," says Axon Chief Revenue Officer, Josh Isner. "Axon has always known that our products serve not only law enforcement, but also the diverse communities those officers are sworn to protect. Ms. Holloway's key mission will be to build a transparent, trusting and productive relationship with the communities we serve."

Ms. Holloway joins Axon from NYU's Policing Project where she served as a Senior Program Manager and helped to implement the Neighborhood Policing Initiative in the City of Chicago. Prior to that, she served as a Supervising Investigator with the Civilian Officer of Police Accountability in Chicago. During her tenure as a Clinical Fellow at Suffolk University Law School, Ms. Holloway developed housing discrimination investigations that led to the publication of a study in Yale Law School's Journal of Law and Feminism. Ms. Holloway is a Senior Atlantic Fellow for Racial Equity through a partnership between Columbia University and the Nelson Mandela Foundation. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and African-American Studies from Temple University and earned her Doctor of Jurisprudence from Suffolk University Law School.

About Axon

Axon is a network of devices, apps and people that helps public safety personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life, our technologies give customers the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of a public safety officer's day-to-day experience with the goal of helping everyone get home safe.

We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us. To date, more than 233,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon network of devices, apps and people. Learn more at www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737. Axon is a global company with headquarters in Scottsdale, Ariz. and global software engineering hub in Seattle, Wash., as well as additional offices in Australia, Canada, Finland, Vietnam, the UK and the Netherlands.

Columbia University is a trademark of the Trustees of Columbia University, Facebook is a trademark of Facebook, Inc., NYU is a service mark of New York University, Suffolk University is a trademark of Suffolk University Corporation Massachusetts, Temple University is a trademark of Temple University, Twitter is a trademark of Twitter, Inc. and Yale is a service mark of Yale University. Axon and the "Delta Logo" are trademarks of Axon Enterprise, Inc., some of which are registered in the US and other countries. For more information, visit www.axon.com/legal. All rights reserved.

Follow Axon here:

Axon on Twitter: https://twitter.com/axon_us

Axon on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Axon.ProtectLife/

Note to Investors

Please visit http://investor.axon.com, https://www.axon.com/press, www.twitter.com/axon_us and https://www.facebook.com/Axon.ProtectLife/ where Axon discloses information about the company, its financial information and its business.

CONTACT:

Carley Partridge

Axon PR and Comms Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Axon

Related Links

www.axon.com

