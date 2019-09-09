Axon Body 3 Now Certified by AT&T for FirstNet Nationwide Public Safety Communications Platform

Receiving the FirstNet Ready™ carrier certification means that any FirstNet-connected Axon Body 3 device on the Axon network is meeting some of the highest of industry standards for public safety communications. Customers will feel confident knowing they can rely on a world-class cellular network when dealing with communication-heavy incidents.

"We're proud to have reached this important milestone in the final development stage of Axon Body 3," says Axon Director of Wireless Strategy, Will Egner, Ph.D. "This connected camera will radically transform how members of public safety use video evidence to capture the truth and act on near real-time awareness."

The embedded FirstNet connectivity will give law enforcement officers off-the-shelf access to the unmatched benefits of the nationwide FirstNet public safety network. Combining FirstNet's reliable connectivity with the Axon Body 3 will help law enforcement officers capture and relay critical events back as they happen. Plus, with FirstNet service, the Axon Body 3's video streams, real-time alerts and more will be prioritized.

"FirstNet devices go through extensive review, so first responders can be confident that Axon Body 3 body-worn cameras meet our highest standards for reliability, security and performance," says Bob Sloan, Chief Operating Officer, FirstNet Program at AT&T. "We're pleased to take this important next step with Axon and officially welcome them to FirstNet's growing device ecosystem for first responder solutions. The more tools public safety has access to on their network, the more we can help them achieve their mission."

FirstNet is the nationwide public safety broadband network dedicated to America's first responders. Being built with AT&T (Nasdaq: T) in public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority – an independent government agency – FirstNet is designed with and for public safety, bringing public safety communications into the 21st century with new, innovative capabilities to strengthen incident response. FirstNet provides an unthrottled, reliable and highly secure connection to the critical information first responders require while giving them access to the modern communications tools they need to keep themselves and those they serve safer.

With FirstNet, first responders can tap into the benefits of the only nationwide platform that's been built from the ground up just for them, giving public safety a purpose-built experience they can't get anywhere else. It's also the only communications platform overseen by the FirstNet Authority to ensure first responders' needs are met both now and into the future as well as the only platform to give first responders always-on, 24-hours-a-day priority and preemption across voice and data. Plus, FirstNet brings public safety enhanced security through the only physically separate public safety core dedicated entirely to public safety in America.

Axon Body 3 is available to purchase now for agencies in the U.S. The camera is on track to begin initial shipments to customers this month. To learn more about Axon Body 3 visit www.axon.com/AxonBody-3. For more on FirstNet, check out FirstNet.com.

About Axon

Axon is a network of devices, apps and people that helps public safety personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life, our technologies give customers the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of a public safety officer's day-to-day experience.



We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us. To date, there are more than 397,800 software seats booked on the Axon network around the world and more than 220,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon network of devices, apps and people. Learn more at www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737.

FirstNet and the FirstNet logo are registered trademarks of the First Responder Network Authority. All other marks are the property of their respective owners. Facebook is a trademark of Facebook, Inc. and Twitter is a trademark of Twitter, Inc.

Axon, Axon Body 3 the Delta Logo are trademarks of Axon Enterprise, Inc., some of which are registered in the US and other countries. For more information, visit www.axon.com/legal. All rights reserved.



Follow Axon here:

Axon on Twitter: https://twitter.com/axon_us

Axon on Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/Axon.ProtectLife/

Note to Investors



Please visit http://investor.axon.com, https://www.axon.com/press, www.twitter.com/axon_us and https://www.facebook.com/Axon.ProtectLife/ where Axon discloses information about the company, its financial information and its business.



CONTACT:

Carley Partridge

Axon PR and Communications Manager

Press@Axon.com

SOURCE Axon

Related Links

http://www.axon.com

