Axon CEO Releases The End of Killing, a Road Map to Solve One of Humanity's Biggest Problems

Rick founded TASER International in 1993. Called to action by the shooting death of two high school friends, Rick introduced a less lethal option for law enforcement to carry on their tool belts with the TASER conducted energy weapon (CEW). Today, Rick is continuing his vision to protect life with the release of The End of Killing. This year alone, more than 130 people have been killed in mass shootings, according to one estimate. Meanwhile, the use of lethal force in policing continues to cause rifts between law enforcement and the communities they protect. In The End of Killing , Rick shows us why it doesn't have to be this way, and how technology can become a tool to break the cycle.

"Killing is a technology problem, but with the right technology solutions, humanity can outgrow it," Rick says. "We kill because, today, it is the most reliable way to stop a threat. But we can imagine better solutions—and we just need to invent them."

The End of Killing is available now for purchase on Amazon . A companion graphic novel written by Rick and illustrated by Mark Reihill is available to view here.

The End of Killing questions conventional wisdom about how we can solve one of humanity's most daunting problems. Rick challenges some of the biggest names in tech to do more to address the issue, outlines how governments can confront mass shootings, and demonstrates how technology is creating more effective tools for police, homeland security officials and the military. In the book, Rick does not shy away from controversy, and he weighs solutions for how judicious surveillance can protect both lives and privacy.

"Rick Smith is known as the 'Steve Jobs of policing technology' - and this book reflects his well-deserved reputation," says former Seattle Police Chief Kathy O'Toole. "Smith envisions a world free of gun violence. This is a must-read for those who share his bold vision to enhance safety in our communities."

Rick will be hosting his first book reading for The End of Killing before Congress in Washington, DC on May 21st. For more information around this event, please reach out to press@axon.com .

