Axon Furthers Commitment to Community Engagement with Acquisition of My90

Kona Shen and Mustafa Abdul-Hamid founded My90 in 2016 to give communities a secure line of feedback to public safety agencies that could foster community trust and understanding. Since 2016, My90 expanded its services to help individual officers deliver anonymous feedback to department leadership. My90 maintains privacy and anonymity when displaying results via interactive dashboards, which will now be available on the Axon Network.

"We created this tool as a way for members of the public to safely give feedback about their interactions with law enforcement officers," says Kona Shen, CEO of My90. "Using data and anonymous feedback, agencies can see the impact they are having within their communities, community members can provide valuable input, and agencies can set goals and track progress over time."

Shen will be joining Axon as VP and General Manager of My90.

"We are excited to invest in technology that fosters trust between public safety officers and the communities they are sworn to protect," says Axon CEO and Founder, Rick Smith. "My90 will deliver insights to our customers, helping them to better protect and serve the public."

In 2020, Axon formed a Community Impact team comprised of industry experts at the intersection of the fields of civil rights, law enforcement, education, mental health and advocacy. The team's knowledge of community perspectives, paired with Axon's deep understanding of technology and the needs of law enforcement, is resulting in initiatives that facilitate bridge-building between police and communities. The My90 tool will be available in partnership with that team, supporting its existing efforts and delivering even deeper data and insights.

"Axon's Community Impact team was formed to incorporate community voice into Axon products and services and assist our public safety partners with programming and strategies to enhance their relationships with the communities they serve," says Regina Holloway, Axon's VP of Community Impact. "We are excited to continue this commitment to community by providing a tool that will amplify this work of finding common ground between community and public safety."

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Axon

Axon is a network of devices, apps and people that helps public safety personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life, our technologies give customers the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of a public safety officer's day-to-day experience, with the goal of helping everyone get home safe.

We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us. To date, more than 254,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon Network of devices, apps and people. Learn more at www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737 . Axon is a global company with headquarters in Scottsdale, Ariz. and global software engineering hub in Seattle, Wash., as well as additional offices in Australia, Canada, Finland, Vietnam, the UK and the Netherlands.

Facebook is a trademark of Facebook, Inc., and Twitter is a trademark of Twitter, Inc. Axon, Axon Network, Protect Life and the Delta Logo are trademarks of Axon Enterprise, Inc., some of which are registered in the US and other countries. For more information, visit www.axon.com/legal . All rights reserved.

Follow Axon here:

Axon on Twitter: https://twitter.com/axon_us

Axon on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Axon.ProtectLife/

Note to Investors

Please visit http://investor.axon.com , https://www.axon.com/press , www.twitter.com/axon_us and https://www.facebook.com/Axon.ProtectLife/ where Axon discloses information about the company, its financial information and its business.

###

MEDIA CONTACT:

Corinne Clark

Public Relations Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Axon

Related Links

https://www.axon.com/

