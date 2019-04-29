Axon Honors 2019 RISE Awards Winners for Community Commitment; Announces Partnership with Coffee with a Cop

Axon's RISE Awards recognize and honor professionals in the public safety industry who exemplify a commitment to engaging with communities, saving lives and being innovators in solving the problems that face law enforcement today. During the ceremony, Axon presented Cognac with a donation of $5,000 to Coffee with a Cop and presented Moir with $5,000 to Mulligan's Manor . Moir believes in the mission of Mulligan's Manor, an Arizona-based group home which is dedicated to supporting at-risk gay, bisexual, transgender, questioning and heterosexual adolescents.

"It is a privilege to recognize these outstanding examples of community commitment," says Axon CEO and founder, Rick Smith. "One of the toughest issues facing society today is the gap between law enforcement and the communities they serve. Chris and Sylvia have dedicated their lives to finding a way to bridge this gap by helping both individual community members and focusing on the mental health of officers who serve to protect those community members."

Axon Accelerate, the leading technology conference for public safety, takes place this week April 30 - May 1. The conference offers hands-on training, lectures and interactive workshops through more than 100 sessions with more than 70 speakers. To learn more visit: www.axon.com/accelerate .

About Axon

Axon is a network of devices, apps and people that helps public safety personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life, our technologies give customers the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of a public safety officer's day-to-day experience.

We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us. To date, there are more than 347,200 software seats booked on the Axon network around the world and more than 215,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon network of devices, apps and people. Learn more at www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737 .

Coffee with a Cop is a trademark of Coffee with a Cop, Inc., Facebook is a trademark of Facebook, Inc., and Twitter is a trademark of Twitter, Inc.

Axon and the Delta Logo are trademarks of Axon Enterprise, Inc., some of which are registered in the US and other countries. For more information, visit www.axon.com/legal . All rights reserved.

Follow Axon here:

Axon on Twitter: https://twitter.com/axon_us

Axon on Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/Axon.ProtectLife/

Note to Investors



Please visit http://investor.axon.com , https://www.axon.com/press , www.twitter.com/axon_us and https://www.facebook.com/Axon.ProtectLife/ where Axon discloses information about the company, its financial information and its business.

CONTACT:

Carley Partridge

PR and Communications Manager



SOURCE Axon

Related Links

http://www.axon.com

