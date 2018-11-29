AXON Named 2018 "Best Place to Work" By MM&M

RYE BROOK, N.Y., Dec. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AXON Communications has been recognized by MM&M as one of their 2018 Best Places to Work in the Small Agency category. The award recognizes healthcare marketing organizations that "stand out from the crowd" in placing employee satisfaction at the forefront of their business.

AXON achieved the highest ranking among all participants for supporting work-life balance for its employees. AXON was also ranked highly in encouraging loyalty and accountability among its staff. Investment in a strong company culture and the promotion of individual achievement outside of the workplace were noteworthy for the MM&M judges as well.

One key takeaway from this award is the positivity that employees sought to impart not only among each other in the workplace, but also to the healthcare field as a whole.

Mario Nacinovich, Managing Partner of AXON US, says of the award, "As an agency, and as individuals, we are all passionate about healthcare communications and fostering a culture of fully-engaged colleagues. We focus on having the right people, in the right place, at the right time, which allows us to be more productive, more creative, and much more passionate about working alongside each other. Each of our team members combine their own personal touch with professionalism and commitment to excellence, and I couldn't be more pleased for AXON to be recognized in this way."

This award builds upon the Top Places to Work award AXON earned last week from PR News, further distinguishing AXON as a leader in the medical communications industry.

About AXON Communications

At AXON, we simplify complex information to improve outcomes in healthcare, bringing together the right people with the right expertise to provide our clients with integrated, multichannel communications solutions.

As an agency, we are passionate about healthcare communications and combine a personal touch with professionalism. Our expertise includes medical communications, public relations, clinical trial services and market access communications/consultancy for pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, animal health and functional food companies.

AXON has an international reach, with operations in London, New York, Toronto, Copenhagen, Zug (Switzerland) and Brighton (U.K.), and a worldwide affiliate network. Established in 2002, AXON is an AVENIR GLOBAL company.



For more information please visit: www.axon-com.com

About AVENIR GLOBAL

AVENIR GLOBAL is a Montreal-based holding and management company with an active operations mindset and a hands-on approach to all its investments. With 850 staff and offices in 21 locations across Canada, the U.S. and in Europe, it is among the top 20 largest communication firms in the world. In Canada, AVENIR GLOBAL owns NATIONAL Public Relations, the country's leading public relations firm, servicing clients across a wide range of sectors, which includes NATIONAL Capital Markets, the industry's foremost investor relations and financial services practice. In the United States, AVENIR GLOBAL owns SHIFT Communications, a data-driven integrated communications agency; and the public relations and communication company Padilla, which includes the brand consultancy Joe Smith, the food and nutrition experts at FoodMinds and the research authorities at SMS Research Advisors. The AVENIR GLOBAL network also includes healthcare specialists AXON Communications, with offices in Toronto, the U.S, the U.K. and Europe, healthcare creative agency Cherry and strategic communications consultancy Madano, both based in London.

AVENIR GLOBAL is owned by RES PUBLICA Consulting Group.

Contact: Sarah M. Gould, MPH

Email: sgould@axon-com.com

Phone: 914-701-0100 ext. 5359

SOURCE AXON Communications

