Axon to Participate in the 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon Enterprise, Inc. (Nasdaq: AAXN), the global leader in connected public safety technologies, today announced that Jawad Ahsan, CFO, and Andrea James, VP of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy, will participate in the following investor conference:

Event: 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference

Location: New York City

Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2020

Time: 2:50 p.m. Eastern Time

The presentation will be webcast live and archived on Axon's investor relations website at https://investor.axon.com.

About Axon

Axon is a network of devices, apps and people that helps public safety personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life, our technologies give customers the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of a public safety officer's day-to-day experience.

We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us. To date, there are more than 428,600 software seats booked on the Axon network around the world and more than 224,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon network of devices, apps and people. Learn more at www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737.

Facebook is a trademark of Facebook, Inc. and Twitter is a trademark of Twitter, Inc. Axon and the Delta Logo are trademarks of Axon Enterprise, Inc., some of which are registered in the US and other countries. For more information, visit www.axon.com/legal.

