Axon to Release First Quarter 2020 Earnings on May 7, 2020

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon (Nasdaq: AAXN), the global leader in connected public safety technologies, today announced that it will report first quarter 2020 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Axon executives Rick Smith, CEO and founder; Luke Larson, president; and Jawad Ahsan, CFO; will host a live Zoom video webinar to discuss the company's financial results at 5 p.m. ET that same day.

The live webinar to discuss financial results, followed by Q&A, will be linked from Axon's investor relations website at https://investor.axon.com . An archived replay will be available after the call ends.

Upcoming Conference Participation

The Company also announced that members of Axon management will participate in the following conferences during May and June. All events will be webcast live and archived on Axon's investor relations website at https://investor.axon.com .

J.P. Morgan 2020 TMC 48th Annual Conference on Thursday, May 14, 2020 ;

; 15th Annual Needham Technology and Media Conference on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 ;

; Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Thursday, June 4, 2020 ; and

; and William Blair & Company Annual Growth Stock Conference on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 .

About Axon



Axon is a network of devices, apps, and people that help law enforcement and public safety personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life, our technologies give customers the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of a public safety officer's day-to-day experience with the goal of helping everyone get home safe.

We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us. To date, more than 232,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon network of devices, apps and people. Learn more at www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737 .

