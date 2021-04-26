Axon to Release First Quarter 2021 Earnings on May 6, 2021

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon (Nasdaq: AXON ), the global leader in connected public safety technologies, today announced that it will report first quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6, 2021. Axon executives Rick Smith, CEO and founder; Luke Larson, president; and Jawad Ahsan, CFO; will host a live Zoom video webinar to discuss the company's financial results at 5 p.m. ET that same day.



The live webinar to discuss financial results, followed by Q&A, will be linked from Axon's investor relations website at https://investor.axon.com . An archived replay will be available after the call ends.

Upcoming Conference Participation



The Company also announced that members of Axon management will participate in the following upcoming conferences. If applicable, events will be webcast live and archived on Axon's investor relations website at https://investor.axon.com .

J.P. Morgan 49th Annual Virtual 2021 Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Monday, May 24, 2021 ;

2021 Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on ; William Blair & Company 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 ; and

& Company 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference on ; and Baird's 2021 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 .

About Axon



Axon is a network of devices, apps and people that helps public safety personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life, our technologies give customers the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of a public safety officer's day-to-day experience with the goal of helping everyone get home safe.



We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us. To date, more than 248,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon network of devices, apps and people. Learn more at www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737 . Axon is a global company with headquarters in Scottsdale, Ariz. and global software engineering hub in Seattle, Wash., as well as additional offices in Australia, Canada, Finland, Vietnam, the UK and the Netherlands.



Baird is a trademark of Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Facebook is a trademark of Facebook, Inc., JP Morgan is a trademark of JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A., Twitter is a trademark of Twitter, Inc., William Blair is a trademark of William Blair & Company, LLC and Zoom is a trademark of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Axon and the "Delta Logo" are trademarks of Axon Enterprise, Inc., some of which are registered in the US and other countries. For more information, visit www.axon.com/legal . All rights reserved.

